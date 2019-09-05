Iowa City Liberty (1-0)
at Waterloo East (0-1)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Liberty opened its season with a 23-20 win over Iowa City High. East lost a hard-fought battle to Waterloo West, 26-19.
- Last meeting: The Lightning won the first meeting between the schools last year, 18-6
- What to watch: East will have to try to stop another strong running game as Liberty rushed for 253 yards in its season opener against City High. Max Tafolla, the 6-foot, 205-pound junior led the attack with a 11.4 yards per carry average. He carried the ball 15 times for 171 yards and two scores. Kaleb Williams added 73 yards on 12 carries. The Lightning passed just five times in the game, but one of those was a 54-yard touchdown from Drake Woody to Ben Houselog. Defensively, Liberty also needs to shore up its run defense as the Little Hawks rushed for 278 yards and three touchdowns. ... East showed a nice balance offensively in the loss to West. Dylan Reyes passed for 216 yards and a touchdown, while Kjuan Owens and Alex Glover combined to rush for 158 yards on 28 carries and a score. Reyes is day-to-day with a shoulder ailment, which means sophomore Joseph Spates would get the nod at quarterback if Reyes is unable to go.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Good program. We saw them at the Iowa camp. They are going to run the ball, run the ball and run the ball. It is what they do. They run a tight ship, and their kids are always bought in. It is going to be a hard-fought football game."
On his team, "We are prepared (for Liberty's Wing-T ground game). My defensive staff has done a good job of getting them ready to go with the little fixes we needed to off-set that."
-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson
