Decorah (5-2, 3-0) at
East (0-7, 0-3)
- Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m.
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last week: Decorah beat West Delaware 28-13, while East dropped a 38-14 decision to Waverly-Shell Rock.
- Last meeting: First meeting.
- What to watch: It comes down to a couple of big things for East coach Xavier Leonard, and probably the biggest is the Trojans ability to slow down the Vikings' run game. Decorah's passed only 62 times in seven games, and rely on running back Drake Shelton (102 carries, 819 yards, seven touchdowns) to power the Viking offense. The Trojans have struggled to stop the rush, giving up more than 200 rushing yards in all but one of its seven games. ...While stopping the run is a priority, East hopes to get its high-octane passing game going again as junior quarterback Dylan Reyes has thrown for 1,424 yards and nine scores.
- East coach Xavier Leonard: "Just talked to a couple of seniors last night about how important it is for them to go out with a win in their final home game. We've had issues stopping the run. We have to find a way to get them into third and long, get them in uncomfortable positions. If we can stop the run, we will be in the game."
