Prep football: No. 9 Decorah rolls past East, 45-8

The defense had another communication gaffe as the first half was nearing a close.

Decorah’s quarterback, Duwe, took advantage and launched a 59-yard scoring strike to Joe Bockman that made it 28-0 just before half.

“We played a pretty good game tonight in which everyone contributed,” Decorah coach Pat Trewin said. “Things worked out pretty well for us tonight with no let downs. We ran the ball well and our passing was crisp. Joe caught a lot of balls tonight (7) and ran great after the catch.”

Bockman finished with seven receptions for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We came in here tonight with the idea of just playing relaxed and staying calm,” Bockman said. “They (East) have a ton of speed over there and we could not let up one bit. It was about as complete a game as we could have played. Briggs was finding the open guy all night and it didn’t matter who he threw to.”

Bockman’s second score, a 67-yard pitch and catch came from the arm of back-up QB Keenan Tyler.

“The guys showed a lot of camaraderie tonight after dyeing their hair blonde earlier this week,” added Trewin. “It showed that they are out there to have a lot of fun and play together as a team.