Prep football: No. 9 Decorah rolls past East, 45-8

WATERLOO—It took a few series for ninth-ranked Decorah to get its game plan moving. But once that happened, the Vikings were nearly unstoppable.
Aided by a couple of Waterloo East miscues in the second quarter, Decorah saw the game turn in its favor as and rolled to a 45-8 Class 3A victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.
The first quarter was back-and-forth. Each team ran hard between the 20-yard lines, but could not score. Decorah finally broke through with a 5-yard Brody Young scoring reception from Briggs Duwe with 10 seconds left in the opening frame.
The second quarter started off with the Trojans forced to punt from their own end zone. The play went awry and the ball was fumbled forward where the Vikings recovered at the three-yard line.
One play later, senior back Cael Luzum burst over the end line for a 14-0 Decorah lead.
On East’s next possession, another muffed punt gave the Vikings the ball at Trojan 42.
Five plays later, Luzum struck pay dirt again and the Vikings had a 21-0 edge.
“It comes down to us minimizing the mental mistakes,” East coach Regis Baskerville said. “We had a lot of confusion on the defensive side of the ball and those are things we need to clean up in practice.”
The defense had another communication gaffe as the first half was nearing a close.
Decorah’s quarterback, Duwe, took advantage and launched a 59-yard scoring strike to Joe Bockman that made it 28-0 just before half.
“We played a pretty good game tonight in which everyone contributed,” Decorah coach Pat Trewin said. “Things worked out pretty well for us tonight with no let downs. We ran the ball well and our passing was crisp. Joe caught a lot of balls tonight (7) and ran great after the catch.”
Bockman finished with seven receptions for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We came in here tonight with the idea of just playing relaxed and staying calm,” Bockman said. “They (East) have a ton of speed over there and we could not let up one bit. It was about as complete a game as we could have played. Briggs was finding the open guy all night and it didn’t matter who he threw to.”
Bockman’s second score, a 67-yard pitch and catch came from the arm of back-up QB Keenan Tyler.
“The guys showed a lot of camaraderie tonight after dyeing their hair blonde earlier this week,” added Trewin. “It showed that they are out there to have a lot of fun and play together as a team.
East’s Kjuan Owens picked up 68 yards and scored the lone touchdown for the Trojans from 22-yards out in the fourth quarter.
“I have to give it to Justin Thomas,” Baskerville said of his sophomore quarterback. “He came out in the second half and threw the ball well. Our receivers were catching the ball and we showed progress. The guys never gave up and they finished strong, just like they need to do in life.
“I’m a fighter and I will not give up on these guys. I have said the regular season doesn’t really matter right now. We all make the playoffs and we need to be playing our best at that time.”
Decorah 45, East 8
Decorah 7 21 14 3—45
East 0 0 0 8—8
Dec—Brody Young 5 pass from Briggs Duwe (Young kick)
Dec—Cael Luzum 3 run (Young kick)
Dec—Luzum 5 run (Young kick)
Dec—Joe Bockman 59 pass from Duwe (Young kick)
Dec—Duwe 11 run (Young kick)
Dec—Bockman 67 pass from Duwe (Young kick)
East—Kjuan Owens 22 run (Owens run)
Dec—FG Young 25
TEAM STATISTICS
Dec East
First downs 14 8
Rushes/yds 29-141 22-73
Passing yds 259 111
Comp-Att-Int. 12-14-0 11-21-1
Return yds 55 135
Punts/avg. 1-44.0 2-28.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties/yds 5-55 10-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
DECORAH—Cael Luzum 7-19, Brody Young 5-35, Briggs Duwe 4-31, Nicholas Einck 10-46, Keenan Tyler 3-10.
EAST—Kjuan Owens 15-68, Brenden Stigler 1-minus 1, Craig Willingham 1-minus 2, Joseph Spates 4-7.
Passing
DECORAH—Briggs Duwe 10-12-2, 174 yards, Tyler 2-2-1, 85 yards.
EAST—Justin Thomas 9-15-0, 71 yards, Spates 2-6-0, 40 yards.
Receiving
DECORAH—Joseph Bockman 7-201, Kyle Renken 1-10, Young 1-5, Kody Bodensteiner 1-14, Luzum 1-12, Zach Jermeir 1-18.
EAST—Ramir Scott 1-38, Owens 3-17, Jamon Hunt 2-13, Stigler 2-22, Willingham 3-21.
