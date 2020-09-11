Prep football: Go-Hawks slosh way past East, 32-12

WAVERLY – It was cold, rainy and downright miserable.
But that didn’t matter to the Waverly-Shell Rock football team.
The Go-Hawks were determined to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 performance.
And they responded in a big way Friday night at home.
Waverly-Shell Rock started strong and sophomore Asa Newsom turned in a dazzling 244-yard rushing performance in a dominating 32-12 win over Waterloo East.
“I’m extremely happy for our kids and with the way we bounced back,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “The conditions were tough out there, but our guys fought through it and played well. Our players did a great job, especially defensively. We had a good week of practice and we got after it. Kudos to our kids for picking themselves up.”
The Go-Hawks improved to 2-1 overall in winning their Class 3A district opener. W-SR came back with an impressive showing after a suffering a lopsided loss at returning Class 2A state runner-up Waukon.
The Trojans, held to just two yards of offense in the first half, fell to 0-3.
Newsom set the tone for a huge night when he broke free on a 62-yard touchdown run on his team’s second play. Newsom took a handoff, sprinted to the outside and charged down the sideline for the game’s first TD.
“My goal every time I touched the ball was to turn it into gold and make something out of it,” Newsom said. “It was muddy out there, but the line blocked great. I love those guys and I can’t do this without them.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Newsom put his sprinter speed on full display on a 75-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter.
“Newsom had a great performance,” East coach Regis Baskerville said. “He’s even faster than I thought he was. We had a tough time stopping him. We needed to wrap up and tackle better.”
The Go-Hawks delivered with a masterful 63-yard scoring drive on their second possession of the game. Waverly-Shell Rock converted twice on fourth down in the march.
Quarterback Brady Ramker hit Layne McDonald for 13 yards and Newsom for 21 on clutch fourth-down passes to keep the drive going. Ramker then capped the march with a 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak.
“We were determined to come back strong this week,” Newsom said. “We just came out and played ball and executed our game plan. It was a lot of fun.”
The Go-Hawks did an excellent job corralling 262-pound East running back Kjuan Owens, holding him to minus-4 yards on six first-half carries. Owens came on late in the game and finished with 77 yards.
W-SR sophomore standout Jake Walker had three tackles for loss and McCrae Hagarty contributed 2.5.
The game was played in a driving rain for most of the first half at Go-Hawk Stadium as the home team built a 12-0 halftime advantage.
Waverly-Shell Rock stretched the advantage to 19-0 by scoring on its first drive of the second half. Newsom gained 50 yards in that possession before Ramker scored on another 1-yard QB sneak.
Newsom’s second long scoring run followed as the Go-Hawks built a 25-0 lead late in the third quarter.Hagarty powered into the end zone on a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the battle in the trenches with superb play by its offensive and defensive lines.
East quarterback Joseph Spates scored on a 1-yard run with 5:19 left in the game. The TD was set up by a long run by Owens. Spates added another score in the closing minutes.
“Our kids kept playing hard and never quit,” Baskerville said. “We need to continue to work and keep improving.”
The teams combined for 15 fumbles in the steady downpour and challenging playing conditions.
Waverly-Shell Rock travels to returning Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque in its next game.
“Our kids really battled back and competed hard,” Hubbard said. “I was proud of the way they bounced back after last week.”
