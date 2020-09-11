Prep football: Go-Hawks slosh way past East, 32-12

“My goal every time I touched the ball was to turn it into gold and make something out of it,” Newsom said. “It was muddy out there, but the line blocked great. I love those guys and I can’t do this without them.”

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Newsom put his sprinter speed on full display on a 75-yard scoring scamper late in the third quarter.

“Newsom had a great performance,” East coach Regis Baskerville said. “He’s even faster than I thought he was. We had a tough time stopping him. We needed to wrap up and tackle better.”

The Go-Hawks delivered with a masterful 63-yard scoring drive on their second possession of the game. Waverly-Shell Rock converted twice on fourth down in the march.

Quarterback Brady Ramker hit Layne McDonald for 13 yards and Newsom for 21 on clutch fourth-down passes to keep the drive going. Ramker then capped the march with a 1-yard touchdown on a QB sneak.

“We were determined to come back strong this week,” Newsom said. “We just came out and played ball and executed our game plan. It was a lot of fun.”