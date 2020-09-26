Prep football: East falls to Western Dubuque, 42-6

EPWORTH — Jacob Butcher felt like the last man standing Friday night.
Butcher ran for 122 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns for a battered, bruised and short-handed Western Dubuque squad that handed Waterloo East a 42-6 defeat in Class 3A District 3 prep football at Buchman Field, but handed out some more sets of crutches in the process.
“I definitely felt like I was going to have an opportunity to step up tonight,” Butcher said. “But we had a lot of guys step up tonight. Especially on the (offensive) line.”
Garrett Baumhover passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. The star signal-caller also had an apparent injury late in the half.
Baumhover connected on a pair of perfectly-thrown passes on the opening drive to stake WD to an early lead. The first was a 31-yard laser to Tommy DeSollar to convert an early third-down. The state’s second-most prolific passer this season put the Bobcats on the board three plays later, floating a 28-yard beauty to a wide-open Dakota Lau.
On WD’s next possession, Baumhover and Lau hooked up again for a big play — a 31-yard completion in the middle of the field, to set up the Bobcats’ second TD. Butcher cruised in, nearly untouched from 9-yards out two plays later and the Bobcats, with two successful 2-point conversions, led 16-0 with 7:06 left to go in the first quarter.
WD converted two fourth downs to take a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. Baumhover continued to bewilder the Trojans. He ran for 29 yards and completed four passes on a 12-play, 71-yard drive, capping it with a 5-yard TD pass to Lau.
DeSollar’s catch-and-run TD with 6:27 left before halftime put the Bobcats up, 28-0.
Prior to Joseph Spates’ 55-yard touchdown run early in the third — a well-executed quarterback-keeper, the lone bright spot for East came when Craig Willingham became the first player all year to intercept a Baumhover pass with just seconds left before halftime.
