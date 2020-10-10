 Skip to main content
Prep football: East falls to West Delaware, 62-6
EAST FOOTBALL

Prep football: East falls to West Delaware, 62-6

East High School logo

MANCHESTER --  No. 8 West Delaware started fast and kept its foot on the gas as the Hawks rolled past Waterloo East, 62-6, Friday.

Wyatt Voelker rushed for 152 yards and three scores and Jared Voss passed for 152 yards and two more scores for West Delaware who finished the season 7-1.

The Hawks led 28-0 at halftime and tacked on three more touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 49-0.

The Trojans (1-6) did not score until the fourth quarter.

