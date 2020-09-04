Prep football: East falls to Wahlert, 51-18

But this half wasn’t just about the Eagle offense. With the Trojans putting together a formidable drive early in the second quarter, Wahlert’s defense put it to a screeching halt. The defensive line made a strong push to Thomas causing a fumble, recovered by Hughie Doyle.

This set up another Wahlert scoring drive led by a Jake Brosius 20 yard run a 31 yard touchdown connection from Rudiger to younger brother Ryan Brosius, giving Wahlert a commanding 27-6 advantage.

Wahlert’s defense made one more strong defensive stand before the half forcing a turnover on downs. With the crowd expecting Rudiger to take a knee and go into half with a comfortable lead, he flipped the script and found Anstoetter for a 22 yard connection, setting up a short field goal for Nathan Donavan as time expired in the first half, giving the Eagles a 30-6 halftime lead.

The defense came out with that same intensity early in the second half. After an interception on their opening drive, the big boys on the line were there to pick up the pieces, forcing an Owens fumble, recovered once again by Doyle.

This time, the offense reciprocated. On the first play of the next drive, Rudiger found Anstoetter once again for a 41 yard Touchdown pass, extending the lead 37-6.