Prep football: East falls to Wahlert, 51-18

DUBUQUE -- Looking to avenge a 35-0 week one loss to West Delaware, Dubuque Wahlert came out firing on all cylinders from the get go against Waterloo East Friday night, with a 51-18 drubbing at the Rock Bowl.
The fireworks started immediately as the visiting Trojans fumbled their opening punt attempt giving Wahlert possession on the East one yard line. From there, Gabe Anstoetter punched it home for an early 7-0 lead.
Wahlert, playing without starting quarterback Charlie Fair due to an ankle injury, was captained by sophomore Bryce Rudiger. On their second possession, he connected with Ryan Brosius for a 33 yards sparking a seven-play scoring drive, capped off by another Anstoetter one yard touchdown.
Waterloo East came back on their next possession behind balanced running by Kijuan Owens and a 35 yard connection from quarterback Justin Thomas to Ramir Scott. In the wildcat format, Joseph Spates punched it in from the goal line, cutting the Golden Eagles lead to 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Wahlert. After a strong defensive stand, East was forced to punt deep in their own territory, giving the Eagles possession on Trojan 39 yard line. Anstoetter immediately led the charge with a 15 yard first down. After an East holding penalty, Rudiger connected with senior wide receiver Nick Bandy for a 30 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 21-6.
But this half wasn’t just about the Eagle offense. With the Trojans putting together a formidable drive early in the second quarter, Wahlert’s defense put it to a screeching halt. The defensive line made a strong push to Thomas causing a fumble, recovered by Hughie Doyle.
This set up another Wahlert scoring drive led by a Jake Brosius 20 yard run a 31 yard touchdown connection from Rudiger to younger brother Ryan Brosius, giving Wahlert a commanding 27-6 advantage.
Wahlert’s defense made one more strong defensive stand before the half forcing a turnover on downs. With the crowd expecting Rudiger to take a knee and go into half with a comfortable lead, he flipped the script and found Anstoetter for a 22 yard connection, setting up a short field goal for Nathan Donavan as time expired in the first half, giving the Eagles a 30-6 halftime lead.
The defense came out with that same intensity early in the second half. After an interception on their opening drive, the big boys on the line were there to pick up the pieces, forcing an Owens fumble, recovered once again by Doyle.
This time, the offense reciprocated. On the first play of the next drive, Rudiger found Anstoetter once again for a 41 yard Touchdown pass, extending the lead 37-6.
Waterloo East wouldn’t go quietly, however, scoring on their next two possessions, cutting the lead to 37-18.
Wahlert put the game out of reach for good when with 7:07 left in the game when Jake Brosius got loose for a 26 yard touchdown run, giving the Eagles an insurmountable 44-18 advantage.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!