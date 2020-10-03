Prep football: East explodes for 64-42 win over Charles City

Thomas hit Owens three straight times for every yard of a 50-yard drive, including an 18-yarder for the score. A roughing the passer penalty against the Comets was assessed on the kickoff, and East caught Charles City by surprise with an onside kick the Trojans recovered at the Comet 31-yard line. Five plays later, Thomas hit Wiggley for an eight-yard TD that made it 21-14.

Charles City converted a third-and-11 on an option pitch to Jeremiah Chapman, then scored on fourth-and-five when Collins fought his way out of trouble in his own backfield and found a wide-open Weber for a 32-yard scoring strike that restored the two-score lead.

East, however, finished the half with a flourish. Thomas hit Wiggley for a 44-yard TD at 2:15, found Stigler from nine yards out at 1:17 and then Wiggley went up in a crowd and came down with the ball for a 37-yard touchdown with :06 on the first-half clock.

Trojans 34, Comets 28.

Wiggley's third TD reception made it 42-28 in the third quarter, and Wright broke two of his long touchdown runs in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth as East widened its lead to 56-28.

East has been waiting for the talented Wiggley to make an impact.