WATERLOO -- Charles City literally ran away from Waterloo East Friday night.
From their first drive until the final kneel-down, the Comets were in control as they rolled to a 61-34 Class 3A, District 3 win at Memorial Stadium.
Charles City (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) was relentless with its rushing game, amassing a whopping 537 yards on the ground. The Comets never sent their punter onto the field.
"We figured we could score points tonight," Charles City coach Darren Bohlen said. "We also knew they could score, as well, we just didn't think there would be 95 points on the board at the end of the game.
"Our offense ran the game plan very well and our o-line did a great job tonight," added Bohlen. "They did a great job recognizing the defense and making the appropriate adjustments. Tonight everything just clicked."
The Comets blew out to a quick 28-0 lead and never looked back.
Sophomore tailback Trever Heitz was the featured back throughout the game as he crashed the Trojans' front line for 191 yards and hit paydirt six times.
With the Comets clicking on all cylinders, the Trojans were looking for a jump-start to their own offense. Senior wideout Tavious Jenkins answered the call by pulling down a 30-yard strike from quarterback Dylan Reyes to slow down the Comet assault.
Jenkins snagged another Reyes offering in the third quarter from 10 yards out, but it was wasn't nearly enough.
The Comets had three backs hit the century mark as Dylan Koresh piled up 152 yards on nine totes and Jeremiah Chapman cashed out with 124 yards.
For the Trojans, Reyes threw for 296 yards while grinding out 65 yards rushing, but was intercepted four times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.