Prep bowling: East sweeps metro rival West

WATERLOO – In two spirited and contested matches, Waterloo East earned a sweep of Waterloo West Friday in boys’ and girls’ bowling action at Cadillac Lanes.
In the girls’ meet, Malorie Cary rolled a 494 series with games of 246 and 248, and Stephanie Burge had a 469 with a high game of 254 for the Trojans as they won 2,911 to 2,785.
West was led by Kayley Fangman and Melanie Nelson. Fangman had a high game of 226 to go with her 440 series, and Nelson had a high game of 222 as part of a 434.
In the boys’ meet, East had four bowlers with two-game series of better than 400.
Chris Little paced the Trojans with a 457 including a game of 236. Logan Balk added a 449 and a high game of 259. Brandon McElhaney rolled a 279 game as part of a 433 series. Nick Peterson added a 405.
West was led by Ben Melcher’s 440 with a 226 high game. Kale Smith rolled a 430 with a 227.
The Wahawks trailed by 138 pins heading into the baker rotation and cut their deficit to 30 pins after the first three baker games, but could not compete the comeback.
Boys
EAST 3,099, WEST 3,055
EAST – Alec Timmerman 189-170 – 359, Brandon McElhaney 279-154 – 433, Chris Little 236-221 457, Zach Nichols 192-187 – 379, Nick Peterson 202-203 – 405, Logan Balk 195-254 -- 449.
Baker rotation: 198, 160, 209, 212-197 – 976.
WEST – Jonathan Featherston 171-203 – 374, Josh Smith 158-214 – 372, Ben Melcher 226-214 – 440, Aiden Cole 175-204 – 379, Brady Steere 163-205 – 368, Kale Smith 203-227 – 430.
Baker rotation: 225-206-226-195-208 – 1,060.
Girls
EAST 2,911, WEST 2,785.
EAST – Alyssa Duckworth 203-183 – 386, Airyonna Short 127-176 – 303, Stephanie Burge 254-215 – 469, Jersie Benson 170-154 – 324, Bailee Snapp 150-199 – 349, Malorie Cary 246-248 – 494.
Baker rotation: 165-168-177-163-216 – 889.
WEST – Lydia Orr 166-171 – 337, Haley Hackbarth 138-141 – 279, Samie Camilo 189-165 – 354, Melanie Nelson 212-222 – 434, Kayley Fangman 226-214 – 440, Sydney Wilson 171-163 – 334.
Baker rotation: 167-210-197-191-121.