Prep bowling: East sweeps metro rival West

WATERLOO – In two spirited and contested matches, Waterloo East earned a sweep of Waterloo West Friday in boys’ and girls’ bowling action at Cadillac Lanes.

In the girls’ meet, Malorie Cary rolled a 494 series with games of 246 and 248, and Stephanie Burge had a 469 with a high game of 254 for the Trojans as they won 2,911 to 2,785.

West was led by Kayley Fangman and Melanie Nelson. Fangman had a high game of 226 to go with her 440 series, and Nelson had a high game of 222 as part of a 434.

In the boys’ meet, East had four bowlers with two-game series of better than 400.

Chris Little paced the Trojans with a 457 including a game of 236. Logan Balk added a 449 and a high game of 259. Brandon McElhaney rolled a 279 game as part of a 433 series. Nick Peterson added a 405.

West was led by Ben Melcher’s 440 with a 226 high game. Kale Smith rolled a 430 with a 227.

The Wahawks trailed by 138 pins heading into the baker rotation and cut their deficit to 30 pins after the first three baker games, but could not compete the comeback.

Boys

EAST 3,099, WEST 3,055