Prep baseball: West rallies to take two from East

Mitch Fordyce put the exclamation point on the six-run inning with a two-RBI triple for a 9-3 West lead.

"That was an important hit because it put us up by six," said Fordyce. "I hit it in the gap of right center and when I made it around first, my base coach was telling me I could make it. I looked out there and saw that I could get there. When I got on the bag I was winded, it is hot out here."

The Trojans attempt at a rally in the sixth was squandered after Caleb Spooner scored, but a double play took the wind from their sails. West allowed just one runner from that point and sealed the game on strikeout from reliever Carter Maske.

"East is much better than their record would show," said Wahawks skipper Chad Crosby. "Their coach is doing a great job over there and we were not looking beyond tonight. They kind of look at this as their world series and they will come after us. They never let up and had the game tied, but we gradually started to knock the dust off and get back to playing."

West's coach was please the by variety of contributors his team found in the opener.

"We had some kids step up and do a great job tonight," added Crosby. "I thought Luke (Fordyce) pitched really well and Carter Maske came in and pitched after having time off and did real well."