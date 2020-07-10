Prep baseball: West rallies to take two from East

WATERLOO - Together, the Waterloo West Wahawks believe they can overcome any and all obstacles during this very unusual baseball season.
Friday night, West showed its resolve in a doubleheader sweep of crosstown rival East at Riverfront Stadium. West needed to big innings, one in each game, to score back-to-back 9-5 wins over the Trojans.
A six-run fifth inning propelled West in the opener, and a seven-run sixth frame rallied the Wahawks from a 5-1 deficit in the nightcap.
"We knew East would be tough, they always are against us," West's Mitch Fordyce said. "We just had to keep hitting the ball hard. We have a lot of good bats on this team and we are pretty confident we can get it done."
The day began with the Wahawks (5-5, 5-5) putting up a pair of runs in opening frame before adding a single tally in the second via an error, balk and wild pitch that moved Nate Elliott around the bases.
The bats woke up for the Trojans (1-15, 1-13) in the bottom of the second with three runs to tie the game on the strength of Tye Schellhorn's two-run single.
The game remained tied heading into the fifth frame when the Wahawks took control. Sam Moore and Carter Schulte started the inning with singles, then Dylan Alcorn delivered a crucial one-out single that plated the two runners.
Mitch Fordyce put the exclamation point on the six-run inning with a two-RBI triple for a 9-3 West lead.
"That was an important hit because it put us up by six," said Fordyce. "I hit it in the gap of right center and when I made it around first, my base coach was telling me I could make it. I looked out there and saw that I could get there. When I got on the bag I was winded, it is hot out here."
The Trojans attempt at a rally in the sixth was squandered after Caleb Spooner scored, but a double play took the wind from their sails. West allowed just one runner from that point and sealed the game on strikeout from reliever Carter Maske.
"East is much better than their record would show," said Wahawks skipper Chad Crosby. "Their coach is doing a great job over there and we were not looking beyond tonight. They kind of look at this as their world series and they will come after us. They never let up and had the game tied, but we gradually started to knock the dust off and get back to playing."
West's coach was please the by variety of contributors his team found in the opener.
"We had some kids step up and do a great job tonight," added Crosby. "I thought Luke (Fordyce) pitched really well and Carter Maske came in and pitched after having time off and did real well."
When the lights came on for the final game, the Trojans flexed their muscle in the fifth stanza scoring four runs, building a 5-1 edge, and looked to be heading for a split.
That is when the Wahawks came together, after a brief message from their coach, and rapped out seven runs in the top of the sixth to regain the lead at 8-5.
"I just don't have the right words right now," said first year Trojans coach Eric Jesse. "This team shows resiliency and now they have to show they can get over this. We always want to win and we want to have fun. It will take some time but we will get there. We have to play one pitch at a time and not let this kind of stuff get us down.
"We have a lot of young guys here and we have to keep moving forward. When I got here I learned that I, too, have to learn with these guys. We will manage because these are good kids here."
For the Wahawks, picking up a pair of tough victories like this will help build confidence heading into the final week of the season.
"I think East will be better, they just have to learn to win like we did," said Crosby. "Our guys were down in that second game and we came up with some big hits to get the rally started. That pumped life back into us and that is all part of learning to win."
