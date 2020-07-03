You are the owner of this article.
Prep baseball: East drops doubleheader to No. 6 Xavier
PREP BASEBALL

Prep baseball: East drops doubleheader to No. 6 Xavier

East High School logo

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo East dropped a pair of games to sixth-ranked (Class 3A)  Cedar Rapids Xavier Thursday, 10-0 and 9-5, in Mississippi Valley Conference baseball action. 

After getting only one hit in opener, the Trojans (1-9 overall, 1-8 MVC) got doubles from Jaxson Cooper and DeMaris Henderson in the night cap as they led 3-1 after two innings.

But the Saints (7-3, 5-3) rallied with five extra base hits including a pair of doubles by Jack Lux and a home run from Nick Banowetz.

East hosts Iowa City High tonight at 3:30 p.m.

Xavier 10-9, East 0-5

FIRST GAME

East;000;00  --  0;1;1

Xavier;207;1x  --  10

Mitchell Sage, Tye Schellhorn (4) and Justin Thomas. Jackson Schreckengast and Nick Banowetz. 2B – Xavier: Tyler Dupont, Jack Lux, Bryce Serovy. HR --  Xavier: Lux.

SECOND GAME

East;030;002;0  --  5;4;3

Xavier;105;120;x  --  9;8;1

Dakota Albright, Gavin Peters (3) and Justin Thomas. Ryan Vondracek, Brendan Sullivan (3) and Myles Butkowski. 2B – East: Jaxson Cooper, DeMaris Henderson. Xavier: Tyler Dupont, Jack Lux (2), Griffin Maloney. HR – Xavier: Nick Banowetz.

Tags

