Prep baseball: East drops doubleheader to No. 6 Xavier

CEDAR RAPIDS – Waterloo East dropped a pair of games to sixth-ranked (Class 3A) Cedar Rapids Xavier Thursday, 10-0 and 9-5, in Mississippi Valley Conference baseball action.
After getting only one hit in opener, the Trojans (1-9 overall, 1-8 MVC) got doubles from Jaxson Cooper and DeMaris Henderson in the night cap as they led 3-1 after two innings.
But the Saints (7-3, 5-3) rallied with five extra base hits including a pair of doubles by Jack Lux and a home run from Nick Banowetz.
East hosts Iowa City High tonight at 3:30 p.m.
Xavier 10-9, East 0-5
FIRST GAME
East;000;00 -- 0;1;1
Xavier;207;1x -- 10
Mitchell Sage, Tye Schellhorn (4) and Justin Thomas. Jackson Schreckengast and Nick Banowetz. 2B – Xavier: Tyler Dupont, Jack Lux, Bryce Serovy. HR -- Xavier: Lux.
SECOND GAME
East;030;002;0 -- 5;4;3
Xavier;105;120;x -- 9;8;1
Dakota Albright, Gavin Peters (3) and Justin Thomas. Ryan Vondracek, Brendan Sullivan (3) and Myles Butkowski. 2B – East: Jaxson Cooper, DeMaris Henderson. Xavier: Tyler Dupont, Jack Lux (2), Griffin Maloney. HR – Xavier: Nick Banowetz.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!