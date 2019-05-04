{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Kayla Koch gave Waterloo Schools and early lead, but 11th-ranked Iowa City High rallied for a 2-1 victory Friday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls' soccer action at Memorial Stadium.

In the 20th minute of the first half, Isabelle Stoffer beat her defenders around the corner and sent the ball on goal where Hoch was able to knock it home.

The Little Hawks (7-2) answered five minutes later, and in the 60th minute in the second have scored the game winner.

Izzy Guyer made four saves for Waterloo. 

Waterloo (5-4) travels to sixth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier Tuesday.

LIBERTY EDGES WEST: Despite two goals from Edvin Rizvic, Iowa City Liberty was able to slip past Waterloo West Friday in boys' soccer action, 4-2.

Polo Seh and Carson Rowehorst each had assists for the Wahawks, who dropped to 8-6 overall.

West plays at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Monday.

Boys' tennis

IOWA CITY WEST WINS: The Trojans swept Cedar Falls in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet Friday at the UNI courts.

One of the top matches came at No. 1 singles where West's Sam Shin def. Siddhartha Kalala, 6-1, 6-4.

