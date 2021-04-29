Metro track and field: Waterloo East's Ellasa Horton posts PR's in 100 and 200 in triangular

WATERLOO – Waterloo East’s Ellasa Horton didn’t just want to run fast. Horton wanted to run faster than she had all season.

Horton checked that box during a three-team triangular at Memorial Stadium Thursday that also featured Cedar Falls and Waterloo West.

In her first open 100 and 200 races of the year, Horton won both events, sprinting to a 12.57 in the 100 and a 26.58 in the 200. Those times rank in the top 10 in Class 4A.

“I know I can run faster,” Horton said. “I can get out of the box better. But I know I’m going to keep going faster, keep pushing through all the challenges the coaches throw at me. It was a good day.”

Horton also ran a fast second leg in the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay as East took that event in 49.75, just off the 49.6 time East clocked while finishing fourth at the Drake Relays.

Valiegha Wright, Jocelyn Nicols and Nyla Norman were the other three components for the 4x100 relay. The 49.6 time ranks third in 4A.