Metro track and field: Waterloo East's Ellasa Horton posts PR's in 100 and 200 in triangular

WATERLOO – Waterloo East’s Ellasa Horton didn’t just want to run fast. Horton wanted to run faster than she had all season.
Horton checked that box during a three-team triangular at Memorial Stadium Thursday that also featured Cedar Falls and Waterloo West.
In her first open 100 and 200 races of the year, Horton won both events, sprinting to a 12.57 in the 100 and a 26.58 in the 200. Those times rank in the top 10 in Class 4A.
“I know I can run faster,” Horton said. “I can get out of the box better. But I know I’m going to keep going faster, keep pushing through all the challenges the coaches throw at me. It was a good day.”
Horton also ran a fast second leg in the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay as East took that event in 49.75, just off the 49.6 time East clocked while finishing fourth at the Drake Relays.
Valiegha Wright, Jocelyn Nicols and Nyla Norman were the other three components for the 4x100 relay. The 49.6 time ranks third in 4A.
“I wanted to PR today and push my teammates to go faster than they’ve ever ran,” Horton said. “It’s being encouraging and being a team leader. At Drake we bonded a lot. We got to know each other well and that helps with our exchanges and encouraging everybody to go hard.”
East also got victories from Tia Waters in the high jump, and Wright in the long jump. Norman was second in the 100 (12.63), 200 (26.89) and 400 (1:03.22).
“We were focusing on our individuals tonight,” East coach Wilmot Wellington said. “We want to get some times and figure out a game plan for regionals as to what we are going to try to achieve and take to state. The girls ran really good times and had fun here tonight with this small meet.
“She (Horton) had a great day. She’s a multi-sport athlete that has been working hard. Just to see her times right now and see what she has been doing has paid off. Other girls are getting on board with her and this is a good time to start running fast.”
Cedar Falls captured 12 event wins.
Myah Brinker won both the shot put (36-1 1/4) and discus (119-11). Maddy McFarland was .02 off her PR in the 110 hurdles as she won in 15.60.
West had a pair of individual winners as Carley Caughron took the 400 in 1:01.93, and Laura Hepworth was the victor in the 400 hurdles (1:13.52).
Results
Team standings: Cedar Falls 95, 2. Waterloo East 53, 3. Waterloo West 39.
SHOT PUT – 1. Myah Brinker (CF), 36-1 ¼, 2. Jovanti Chestnut-Rucker (West), 33-4, 3. Megan Rentz (CF), 32-10 ¼.
DISCUS – 1. Brinker (CF), 119-11, 2. Rentz (CF), 110-02, 3. Madelyn Wilson (West), 81-01.5.
HIGH JUMP – 1. Tia Waters (East), 4-9, 2. Paige Paup (CF), 4-6, 3. Lauren Ferguson (CF), 4-6.
LONG JUMP – 1. Valiegha Wright (East), 16-7, 2. Miah Norman (East), 16-2 ½, 3. Jasmine Barney (CF), 16-0.
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Emma Cawelti, Sarah Albaugh, Maddy McFarland, Lindsey Sires), 1:58.00, 2. West (Ashinonna Dufauchard, Samantha Elliott, TaNessa Martin, Brianna Williams), 2:02.17, 3. Waterloo East (Jaleah Jones, Jocelyn Nichols, Waters, Miah Norman), 2:04.48.
3,000 – 1. Maddie Gallagher (CF), 11:49.34, 2. Anna Becker (CF), 13:09.63, 3. Natalie DeGabriele (CF), 13:32.39.
4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls (Lainey Schreiber, Jaden Swarts, Sutton Paulsen, Katie Butler), 11:49.83, 2. West (Madison Tieskotter, Addisyn Reger, Alexa Decker, Belle Williams), 12:01.42, 3. Cedar Falls (Kendall Mallaro, Raegan Speck, Claire Switzer, Paige Koehn), 12:35.02.
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Lauryn Bennett, Kayla Hurley, Johnna Dieken Noelani Mattson), 1:09.5, 2. Cedar Falls (Paup, Katelyn Thompson, Sydney Homewood, Ferguson), 1:16.27 3. West (Niya McGee, Amanda Didovic, Lizetth Aldurazi, Delanie Kresser), 1:26.41.
100 – 1. Ellasa Horton (East), 12.57, 2. Nyla Norman (East), 12.63, 3. Sires (CF), 12.65.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY – 1 Cedar Falls (Grace Knutson, Jasmine Barney, Maddy McFarland, Lucy Dunning), 4:27.14, 2. West (Madison McClelland, Jersey Bogardus, Ajla Dzelic, Kamari Draine), 6:29.00.
400 – 1. Carley Caughron (West), 1:01.93, 2. Norman (East), 1:03.22, 3. Nichols (East), 1:07.43.
4x200 – 1. Cedar Falls (Lauryn Jensen, Haleigh Holbert, Cawelti, Grace Penrith), 1:54.99, 2. Cedar Falls B (Rosie Hawbaker, Ashlyn Latusick, Carley Strelow, Lindsey Stabenow), 1:56.14, 3. East (Jones, Denia Willingham, Donae Rivers, Waters), 1:57.47.
100 HURDLES – 1. McFarland (CF), 15.60, 2. Mattson (CF), 15.89, 3. Bennett (CF), 16.88.
800 – 1. Grace Knutson (CF), 2:33.11, 2. Brooklyn Francis (CF), 2:33.15, 3. Lucy Dunning (CF), 2:36.67.
200 – 1. Horton (East), 26.58, 2. Norman (East), 26.89, 3. Valiegha Wright (East), 27.36.
400 HURDLES – 1. Laura Hepworth (West), 1:13.52, 2. Johnna Dieken (CF), 1:14.95, 3. Sydney Homewood (CF), 1:28.61.
1,500 – 1. Sara Goodenbour (CF), 5:32.47, 2. Jules Fromm (CF), 5:32.93, 3. Sutton Paulsen (CF), 6:09.13.
4x100 – 1. Waterloo East (Wright, Horton, Nichols, Norman), 49.75, 2. East (Jones, Waters, Willingham, Rivers), 54.03, 3. West (Dufauchard, Martin, Elliott, McGee), 54.80.
4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls (Knutson, Avalon Burns, Barney, Dunning), 4:20.99, 2. Cedar Falls C (Baylee Lehmann, Ferguson, Kennedi Lewis, Natasia Johnson), 4:38.41, 3. Cedar Falls B (Stabenow, Francis, Melanie Ernst, Rachel Mandt), 4:42.74.