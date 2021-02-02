Metro basketball: Late stop lifts Waterloo East to thrilling win over Jefferson, 59-58

WATERLOO — Waterloo East’s basketball team spent the majority of Tuesday night chasing Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The Trojans remained within striking distance and took the lead four times, only for the visiting J-Hawks to immediately regain their edge on the ensuing possession.
It turned out East’s fifth time was the charm.
With the outcome hanging in the balance, East’s defense buckled down and came up with a game-winning stop during a 59-58 victory over Jefferson inside Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.
“We needed a game like this,” East coach Brent Carmichael said. “We needed a game where we fight, we fight, we fight and we win.
“The guys have been fighting hard. We’re still a young team trying to find ourselves this late in the season, but it’s awesome for us to finally pull one out where we’re behind and come back and win the game.”
For East (5-7), this outcome was a reversal from last season that ended when Jefferson (2-11) hit a game-winning, last-second 3-pointer in the substate quarterfinal.
The Trojans took their fourth lead, 57-55, after Ramir Scott found Kewone Jones for a corner 3-pointer. Jefferson’s Caden Schroeder instantly answered with his fourth 3-pointer as part of a game-high 24 points entering the final minute.
Not to be deterred, East’s Martez Wiggley slipped to the rim off a screen and Derrek Allen found him for a go-ahead layup with 55 seconds remaining.
That’s when East’s defense stepped up.
The Trojans knocked the ball loose off a Jefferson drive, but the J-Hawks retained possession and eventually called a timeout with 13 seconds left. On the final play, East’s Scott switched on a screen as instructed and Jefferson’s Andreas Williams posted him up. Scott stood strong and Williams was called for a travel as time expired.
“We had to switch everything,” Carmichael said. “They’d been driving the ball all game. They hit some 3’s, but I knew late in the game they were going to drive the ball.
“We told them, ‘Don’t hesitate, you’re going to switch everything.’ Ramir switched off and got the travel. That’s the game for us.”
Scott came off the bench within East’s fluid rotation and finished with a team-high 16 points to accompany his strong defense.
“It means a lot,” Scott said, following the victory. “We’ve just been working and working and working at practice. It’s finally paid off for the most part. We’ve got to stop getting into little slumps at the beginning of the game. We’ve got to find a rhythm.”
East struggled to close out on Jefferson’s shooters early as the J-Hawks knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and added six made free throws off two fouls on 3-point shots.
The Trojans trailed by as many as seven points in the opening stanza before Scott hit an open 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 go-ahead run that was instantly answered by a three-point play inside from Jefferson’s Kaden Haller.
While Jefferson finished 14 of 16 from the free throw line, East won despite knocking down just 6 of 17 free throw attempts. The Trojans were 0-for-6 at the charity stripe in the third quarter, keeping them in a trailing position.
“They don’t understand the importance of them until we hit a game like this,” Carmichael said. “The first thing I said in the locker room is you’ve got to practice your free throws.”
Last year’s heartbreaking season-ending loss in his mind, Scott and his returning teammates were determined to come up with the late stops to win on this night.
East allowed just three points over the game’s final three minutes.
“We just wanted to come out and get our job finished,” Scott said. “We kept saying defense, defense, defense.”
In addition to Scott, Wiggley finished with 13 points and Jamauryus Bradford-Gates added nine points over the first three quarters. In total, 10 different Trojans reached the scoring column and East’s offense got into a flow down the stretch.
“Every game we get growth,” said Scott, one of the team’s seniors. “Every game we find out what we need to work on the next day at practice. We’re coming along.”
East 59, Jefferson 58
JEFFERSON (2-12)—Carson Blietz 1-4 0-0 3, Brayden Kindart 1-3 2-2 4, Caden Schroeder 7-9 6-6 24, Andreas Williams 2-5 3-3 8, Kaden Haller 5-8 3-5 15, Gunner Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Kay’Zure Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Dkhai Pope 0-1 0-0 0, Lonny Melvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-36 14-16 58.
EAST (5-7)—Shakur Wright 2-3 1-4 5, Brian Keene 1-4 0-0 2, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 4-5 1-4 9, Martez Wiggley 6-10 1-3 13, Kewone Jones 3-4 0-07, Ramir Scott 7-14 0-0 16, Develle Rambus 1-2 0-0 3, DJ Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Derrek Allen 0-1 1-2 1, Nameer Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, JaQuoi Harrington 0-1 1-2 1, Brock Kiewiet 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-46 6-17 59.
Jefferson 20 14 11 13 — 58
East 14 19 10 16 — 59
3-point goals — CRJ 6 (Schroeder 4, Haller 2), East 4 (Scott 2, Jones, Holmes). Total fouls — CRJ 15, East 17. Fouled out — none.