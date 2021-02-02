Metro basketball: Late stop lifts Waterloo East to thrilling win over Jefferson, 59-58

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

East struggled to close out on Jefferson’s shooters early as the J-Hawks knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and added six made free throws off two fouls on 3-point shots.

The Trojans trailed by as many as seven points in the opening stanza before Scott hit an open 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 go-ahead run that was instantly answered by a three-point play inside from Jefferson’s Kaden Haller.

While Jefferson finished 14 of 16 from the free throw line, East won despite knocking down just 6 of 17 free throw attempts. The Trojans were 0-for-6 at the charity stripe in the third quarter, keeping them in a trailing position.

“They don’t understand the importance of them until we hit a game like this,” Carmichael said. “The first thing I said in the locker room is you’ve got to practice your free throws.”

Last year’s heartbreaking season-ending loss in his mind, Scott and his returning teammates were determined to come up with the late stops to win on this night.

East allowed just three points over the game’s final three minutes.

“We just wanted to come out and get our job finished,” Scott said. “We kept saying defense, defense, defense.”