Marshalltown tops East, 33-14

WATERLOO - The Waterloo East Tojans football team was in a very giving mood Friday night.

The Trojans began the game with three quick fumbles that Marshalltown turned into 12 points.

Altogether, East turned the ball over seven times as the Bobcats pulled away for a 33-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.

"You're not going to win any games when you turn the ball over that many times," Trojans coach Regis Baskerville said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all night and we just could not over come what we had done."

The Bobcats took advantage of the first East miscue and turned it into six points with Dominick Garth going in from two yards out.

The third fumble occurred at the start of the second frame and Bobcats quarterback, Dalen Huston bolted across from two yards away giving the guests a 12-0 edge.

The Trojans were able to weather the rest of the half with no further damage done as they carried a little hope into the locker room at the intermission.

The second half began a little brighter for the home squad as they took the opening drive and marched down the field for a big 14-yard touchdown run around the left end by Craig Willingham.