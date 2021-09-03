 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marshalltown tops East, 33-14
0 comments
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Marshalltown tops East, 33-14

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
East High School logo

WATERLOO - The Waterloo East Tojans football team was in a very giving mood Friday night.

The Trojans began the game with three quick fumbles that Marshalltown turned into 12 points.

Altogether, East turned the ball over seven times as the Bobcats pulled away for a 33-14 victory at Memorial Stadium. 

"You're  not going to win any games when you turn the ball over that many times," Trojans coach Regis Baskerville said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all night and we just could not over come what we had done."

The Bobcats took advantage of the first East miscue and turned it into six points with Dominick Garth going in from two yards out.

The third fumble occurred at the start of the second frame and Bobcats quarterback, Dalen Huston bolted across from two yards away giving the guests a 12-0 edge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Trojans were able to weather the rest of the half with no further damage done as they carried a little hope into the locker room at the intermission.

The second half began a little brighter for the home squad as they took the opening drive and marched down the field for a big 14-yard touchdown run around the left end by Craig Willingham.

With momentum on their side, East High gave up the first of four back breaking plays in the second half.

The Bobcats scored on the very next play as Malachi Holmes outran the defense for 62 yards and erased any momentum East had. The Trojans bounced back, however, and scored on a nine-play drive, capped by Shakur Wrights four yard scamper cutting the deficit back to 19-14.

Big play number two followed for Marshalltown as it ran the ensuing kickoff back 87 yards for a touchdown and never let the Trojans get any closer.

"All that was a little frustrating, but it is football," said Baskerville. "We came out a little more disciplined but we still had some break downs that we need to work through. I loved the fight in these guys and they just never gave up. We have to put this behind us and come back fighting."

The final straw that broke the Trojans back came late as Keaghan Gorsuch picked off a pass and returned in 82 yards for the ending score.

"We were without our big back (Kjuan Owens) and a few others tonight," added Baskerville. "We will get them back soon, but we did see a lot of good things from Martez (Wiggley) tonight. He has good hands and knows what to do after he catches the ball. We need to get it into his hands a little more often."

Marshalltown 33, East 14

Marshalltown;6;6;15;7 - 33

East;0;0;14;0 - 14

Marsh - Dominick Garth 5 run (run failed)

Marsh - Dalen Huston 2 run (kick failed)

East - Craig Willingham 14 run (Jameel Montgomery kick)

Marsh - Malachi Holmes 62 run (Richard Toe kick)

East - Shakur Wright 4 run (Montgomery kick)

Marsh - Nick Rebik 87 kick return (Garth run)

Marsh - Keaghan Gorsuch 82 interception return (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

MARSHALLTOWN;WATERLOO EAST

First downs;9;14

Rushes/yds;28-121;23-15

Passing yds;75;233

Att-Comp-Int.;20-7-0;36-21-1

Return yds;66;144

Punts/avg.;2-42.5;4-32.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;7-5

Penalties/yds;10-125;5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

MARSHALLTOWN - Malachi Holmes 7-61, Dominick Garth 10-32, Mannie Kparyea 1-2, Dalen Huston 3-7, Nick Rebik 6-16, Gannon Williams 1-3.

EAST - Shakur Wright 7-9, Craig Willingham 10-43, Justin Thomas 5-minus 39, Landen Sewell 1-2..

PASSING

MARSHALLTOWN - Huston 7-20-0, 75 yards.

EAST - Thomas 21-33-0, 233 yards, Sewell 0-3-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING

MARSHALLTOWN - Holmes 4-29, Garth 1-33, Williams 1-5, Nile Christensen 1-8.

EAST - Pharell Jackson 5-10, Jameel Montgomery 4-45, Martez Wiggley 8-144, Ahdan Muhammad 4-39, Willingham 1-minus 5.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News