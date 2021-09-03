Marshalltown tops East, 33-14

WATERLOO - The Waterloo East Tojans football team was in a very giving mood Friday night.
The Trojans began the game with three quick fumbles that Marshalltown turned into 12 points.
Altogether, East turned the ball over seven times as the Bobcats pulled away for a 33-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
"You're not going to win any games when you turn the ball over that many times," Trojans coach Regis Baskerville said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all night and we just could not over come what we had done."
The Bobcats took advantage of the first East miscue and turned it into six points with Dominick Garth going in from two yards out.
The third fumble occurred at the start of the second frame and Bobcats quarterback, Dalen Huston bolted across from two yards away giving the guests a 12-0 edge.
The Trojans were able to weather the rest of the half with no further damage done as they carried a little hope into the locker room at the intermission.
The second half began a little brighter for the home squad as they took the opening drive and marched down the field for a big 14-yard touchdown run around the left end by Craig Willingham.
With momentum on their side, East High gave up the first of four back breaking plays in the second half.
The Bobcats scored on the very next play as Malachi Holmes outran the defense for 62 yards and erased any momentum East had. The Trojans bounced back, however, and scored on a nine-play drive, capped by Shakur Wrights four yard scamper cutting the deficit back to 19-14.
Big play number two followed for Marshalltown as it ran the ensuing kickoff back 87 yards for a touchdown and never let the Trojans get any closer.
"All that was a little frustrating, but it is football," said Baskerville. "We came out a little more disciplined but we still had some break downs that we need to work through. I loved the fight in these guys and they just never gave up. We have to put this behind us and come back fighting."
The final straw that broke the Trojans back came late as Keaghan Gorsuch picked off a pass and returned in 82 yards for the ending score.
"We were without our big back (Kjuan Owens) and a few others tonight," added Baskerville. "We will get them back soon, but we did see a lot of good things from Martez (Wiggley) tonight. He has good hands and knows what to do after he catches the ball. We need to get it into his hands a little more often."