  • DeNae Nash, a Waterloo East graduate, has signed a national letter of intent to play women’s basketball at Des Moines Area Community College.

Nash, a 6-foot-1 forward, is transferring to DMACC from Kansas City (Kan.) Community College and is ineligible to play until the 2019-20 season, but can practice with the Bears during the second semester of this season.

Nash averaged six points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks a game at East.

  • Waterloo Black Hawks strength and conditioning coach and equipment manager Spenser Popinga has been selected to once again serve during the USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Lincoln, Neb. on Jan. 8. Popinga has been a member of the Black Hawks’ staff since 2013, and this is the third time he has been selected to work in the Top Prospects Game. He just recently returned from serving as equipment manager for the Gold Medal winning U.S. Junior Select Team at the World Junior A Challenge in Bonnyville, Alberta.

Waterloo will also have four players participate in the game — Matej Blumel, Ryan Drkulec, Vladislav Firstov and Logan Stein.

