Football
- Waterloo East High School is inviting all former Trojan football players to the Aug. 24 season-opening game against metro rival Waterloo West.
The game kicks off at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, which features new synthetic turf this season. Players from 1965-71 will receive special recognition for their achievements, which included a 55-game winning streak and the record for the nation’s longest football winning streak.
Those planning to attend are asked to call the East High Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.
Volleyball
- Defending NCAA champion Nebraska is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten Conference title this season.
Wisconsin was picked to finish second and Minnesota third. Iowa was tabbed for ninth. Taylor Louis of the Hawkeyes made the preseason all-Big Ten team.
