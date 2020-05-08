Llewellyn steps down as East's wrestling coach

He assisted at Waverly-Shell Rock under Rick Caldwell and was part of three state championship teams with the Go-Hawks, before he was hired to lead East’s program in 2013, replacing the late Willie Gadson.

“I got to coach under Gene Doyle and Rick Caldwell,” Llewellyn said. “They were opposites, had two different approaches, but I was so lucky to be serve under both those coaches. They taught me so much about wrestling and coaching.”

Llewellyn says he will have plenty to keep him busy. He still serves as branch manager at the Waterloo location of Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement, Inc., and he has plenty of family that already has made plans for his new free time.

He has a daughter, Alissa, who recently moved to Dallas that he hopes to visit, and four step-daughters – Jordyn O’Neil, Blayne Hackbart, Madison Mims and Sydney Jesse – and seven grandchildren that will keep him busy.

“’I’ll probably follow Northern Iowa around more,” Llewellyn said. “Might be one of those things where I’ll tell Kim let’s go here, see them wrestle, and then stay over a night or two. I’ve got some buddies that like to play golf in the winter down south, and I will be able to say yes to one of those trips.

“This COVID thing … Kim and I have never been together this much. We will see what it is like in December. She may tell me to get out of town and go play golf,” finished Llewellyn, laughing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.