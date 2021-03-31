Leading off: East sprinters shine at Waverly meet

Track and field

Waterloo East's Nyla Norman sprinted to a championship in the 200-meter dash and anchored two first place relays Tuesday in the Go-Hawk Early Bird Meet.

Norman won the 200-meter dash in 27.33. Donae Rivers, Valiegha Wright and Jocelyn Nichols joined Norman to clock a first place time of 53.1 in the 4x100. Nichols, Wright, Miah Norman and Nyla Norman won the 4x200 in 1:54.78.

Host Waverly-Shell Rock finished atop the standings with 111 points in this eight-team meet. Go-Hawk winners included Emma Hoins in the 1,500 (5:03.23) and Reagan Dahlquist in the 100 hurdles (18.09) and high jump (5-5).

High school

Waterloo West was named a service award winner for the Iowa Pride Challenge sponsored by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Hall of Pride.

West won the award for its community service project "Clean the Athletic Arena Night." A plaque and check for $500 will be presented to West's student government program.

College basketball

Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.