Leading off: East sprinters shine at Waverly meet

Track and field
- Waterloo East's Nyla Norman sprinted to a championship in the 200-meter dash and anchored two first place relays Tuesday in the Go-Hawk Early Bird Meet.
Norman won the 200-meter dash in 27.33. Donae Rivers, Valiegha Wright and Jocelyn Nichols joined Norman to clock a first place time of 53.1 in the 4x100. Nichols, Wright, Miah Norman and Nyla Norman won the 4x200 in 1:54.78.
Host Waverly-Shell Rock finished atop the standings with 111 points in this eight-team meet. Go-Hawk winners included Emma Hoins in the 1,500 (5:03.23) and Reagan Dahlquist in the 100 hurdles (18.09) and high jump (5-5).
High school
- Waterloo West was named a service award winner for the Iowa Pride Challenge sponsored by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Hall of Pride.
West won the award for its community service project "Clean the Athletic Arena Night." A plaque and check for $500 will be presented to West's student government program.
College basketball
- Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.
UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday.
Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenol 19-year-old Minnesota native.
“It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I'm extremely humbled and grateful.”