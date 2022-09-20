High School Volleyball: Waterloo East earns sweep on Senior Night

WATERLOO – In the end, the Mason City Riverhawks saw a little too much of Natalie See.

Waterloo East’s senior middle hitter dominated action offensively and defensively as the Trojans improved to 8-9 overall, but more importantly 4-0 in Iowa Alliance Conference action with a three-game sweep of the Riverhawks.

The Trojans won 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.

East honored seniors Faith Benhoff, Karsyn Miller, Addysn Haase, Natalie See, Sayne Hunt, Nyla Norman, Tionn Wise and Haley Harn prior to the match.

“A very special win for our seniors,” East coach Mikayla Montgomery said. “I’m pretty proud of girls. They stuck together tonight which is something we’ve talked about a lot this season, and about battling to the very end and the showed that tonight.”

The match was closer than the final score as Mason City lead in each game, but ultimately East found a way in each and every game.

In the first game, East lead 10-7, but the Riverhawks scored six of the next eight of the points to take a 13-12 lead. But in volleyball, momentum can switch quick and it did. With Karysn Miller serving, East scored the next five points.

Tionn Wise had a huge kill and block, Mason City had two attack errors, and Miller an ace during the run. The Riverhawks clawed back to within 18-17, but the Trojans scored the final seven points getting a See block to put an exclamation point on the game win.

“I don’t know how to say this but Tionn and I, we just battle for every play,” See said. “We know where to go, we have the backrow helping tell us where to go, and we have a great connection with our setters. It is just working right now.”

In game two, Mason City once again lead early. 5-3, but East went on a 7-0 run and the lead continued to balloon to 19-9 before the Trojans finished the game off.

Game three was much more back-and-forth.

East jumped out early, but Mason City pulled ahead 8-6 and then with the score tied at 10-all, the Riverhawks’ Allison Brandt served four straight winners and Megan Tobin began to heat up on the left side.

Then the momentum switched several times. Miller serve four straight winners, including two aces to tie it at 14-all, but Tobin hammered one cross court to make it 16-15. See answered and it was 16-all.

An Ella Kotta block made it 18-16, but See answered with a kill. The Riverhawks again answered and lead 20-18, and then Mason City was closing in on extending the match, leading 23-21, when East won the final four points to win the game and the match.

“Too many errors,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaashsen said. “We gave them a lot of free points. Give East a lot of credit. I thought they played really well. The little things they did really well from digging balls to serve receive to serving tough and a couple of really good hitters who hit the ball hard and we had trouble with.”

The win keeps East in a tie for the Iowa Alliance Conference lead with Des Moines Roosevelt and Ottumwa, both whom are also undefeated in conference plays.

“That is great, feels good, but we go back to the drawing board tomorrow and keep working, keep improving,” Montgomery said.

“It feels amazing to get the win on senior night,” See added. “It has been a so fun and a great season so far. We’re really confident right now.”