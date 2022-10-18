High School Volleyball: City West upsets East 3-1 in volleyball regional

WATERLOO – Waterloo East's volleyball season came to an end in the first round of the Class 5A region 6 tournament on Tuesday, after a 3-1 upset by Iowa City West.

The City West Trojans looked in complete control, taking the first two sets 25-14 and 25-17. The East Trojans rallied to win a back-and-forth, tooth-and-nail third set, 25-22. East tied the third set five times before taking the lead 14-13 and keeping it until the end of the set.

However, City West resumed their winning ways in set four and catapulted ahead to win 25-14.

“I would have to give to Iowa City West, they served us well and kept us out of serve receive, which made it kind of hard for us to run our offense completely," said head coach Mikayla Montgomery. "And especially get our middles going, which is a key part of our offense.”

The frequent kills of Malae’ Lacy and Sophia Deyak helped keep City West stay in the lead for most of the night, but East was not without its own talent.

Natalie See and Savanah Payton had excellent performances and provided much-needed kills to put away set three, while Haley Harn also had a strong performance.

In her first year at the helm of the East Trojans, Montgomery said her priority was getting the girls to buy in and give it their all.

East finished with a 19-14 record, an improvement from last year's 8-20 and their first winning season since 2010.

While the loss stings, Montgomery remains optimistic about the future of East volleyball.

“These girls have been working hard ever since I’ve got on the coaching staff back in May, they’ve put in their work and time throughout the summer," Montgomery said. "And like I said, not the outcome we want, but I could never be more proud of them.”