DUBUQUE — For Waterloo East track standout Nyla Norman, qualifying for state is as easy as one, two, four.

The 100, 200 and 400 meter dash that is.

The senior advanced to the Iowa Girls’ Class 4A state track and field meet in all three events during the Trojans qualifying meet in Dubuque, Thursday. Norman won the 200 meter dash with a blazing time of 25.47 seconds and took second in each of the 100 and 400.

When the Trojans first hit the track this spring, Norman’s season appeared to be in jeopardy.

“The first day of practice I got hurt,” Norman said. “So, I did not how the rest of my season was going to look. But, I persevered and I am doing what I want to do right now.”

“I got really nervous. Senior year—you want to do good. Run as much as you can. So, I got a little worried. I have sticking with my rehab and I have been good.”

Norman injured her left hamstring which forced her to sit out the entirety of the indoor season and the first few meets of the outdoor schedule. But, according to the senior, she hit the ground running when she got the chance to get back on the cinder and clay.

Norman managed to set herself up with the second, third and third fastest seed times in her three events. Norman described a mixture of emotions heading into qualifying on Thursday.

“I was nervous because I know that I have not competed as much as these other girls,” Norman said. “But, I was also confident because I trust my training and what my coaches have been having me do. I was ready.”

Norman’s mixture of emotions contrasted with Waterloo East head coach William Muhammad’s confidence.

“Nyla Norman is a special athlete,” Muhammad said. “We were struggling with what to put her in because we knew whatever race we put her in—whether it be individual, open or relay—that we had a great shot at qualifying in that event.”

“We told her relax, have fun. It is her senior year. Go out with a bang.”

Norman turned her second fastest seed time in the 100 and third fastest seed in the 400 into second places finishes in the 100 and 400 meter dashes before running the 200.

Heading into the 200 meter dash, Norman wanted a first place finish “bad.”

“I got to run against a girl from the 100 again,” Norman said. “I just game out, I knew I wanted it. So, I knew had to go get it.”

With a state appearance in 2022 under belt, Norman said she is ready for the challenge of Drake Stadium and the Blue Oval.

“Knowing the energy that is down there, getting to perform in front of the big crowd,” Norman said. “I am not as nervous going into that.”

Results and Automatic Qualifiers Girls' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 140, 2. Iowa City Liberty 135.5, Iowa City West 119, Dubuque Hempstead 109.5, 5. Clinton 92, 6. Waterloo East 53, 7. Dubuque Senior 49, 8. Waterloo West 35. Boys' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 195, 2. Iowa City West 140. 3. Waterloo West 97, 4. Iowa City Liberty 91, 5. Dubuque Senior 77, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 67, 7. Clinton 49, 8. Waterloo East 16. GIRLS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (William Remmert, Cy Anderson, Jordan Townsend, Derek Woods), 1:32.73, 2. Waterloo West (Ben Frazier, DeSean Kemp, Cavelle Fay, Kyle Elliott), 1:33.37. 3200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 9:27.16, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 9:31.96. 4x800: 1.Dubuque Hempstead (Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal. Keelee Leitzen), 9:32.54, 2. Cedar Falls (Zoe Zylstra, Ruby Schillinger, Lainey Schreiber, Paige Wilson), 9:47.43. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Sophia Olivo, Lily McConnell, Hebah War, Erinah Carter), 1:05.44, 2. Cedar Falls (Paige Paup, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow, Sophia Tognetti), 1:08.09. 100: 1. Kanija Angel, Clinton, 12.42, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 12.59. Distance Medley: Dubuque Hempstead (Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen), 4:10.60, 2. Cedar Falls (Sophia Mason, Kate Roussell, Grace Knutson, Josee Simonson), 4:11.94. 400: 1. Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, 58.94, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 59.07. 4x200: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman, Kanija Angel), 1:44.53, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Jasmine Barney, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 1:45.73. 100H: 1. Erinah Carter, IC West, 15.45, 2. Paige Paup, Cedar Falls, 15.64. 800: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 2:17.32, 2. Josee Simonson, Cedar Falls, 2:19.76. 200: 1. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 25.47, 2. Kanijah Angel, Clinton, 23.01. 400H: 1. Erinn Varga, IC West, 1:07.79, 2. Johnna Dieken, Cedar Falls, 1:09.86. 200: 500: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:48.95, 2. Leah Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 2:19.76. 4x100: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard, Kanijah Angel), 49.58, 2. Iowa City Liberty (Amira Coleman, Brynlee Slockett, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 50.40. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Grace Hannam, Karis Finley, Grace Knutson, Paige Wilson), 3:59.67. 2. Iowa City Liberty (Hannah Ramsey, Natalie Ramsey, Jasmine Barney, Malia Taylor), 4:05.27. High Jump: 1. Meena Tate, IC West, 5-04, 2. Cassidy Hartman, IC Liberty, 4-10. Long Jump: 1. Jasmine Barney, IC Liberty, 18-02.25, 2. Meena Tate, IC West, 17-02.25. Discus: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 111-02.50, 2. Gabbi Frederick, Dubuque Hempstead, 109-08. Shot Put: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 36-00.00, 2. Helen Penning, IC West, 35-07.25. BOYS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (Gillian McRae, Paige Paup, Avery Berte, Josee Simonson), 1:50.12, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Natalie Ramsey, Malia Taylor), 1:50.34. 3000: 1. Cori Mac, IC Liberty, 10:25.96, 2. Leah Klapatuaskas, Dubuque Senior, 10:26.33. 4x800: 1. IC West (Sam Showers, Mason Van Waning, Brice Wahe, Moustafa Tiea), 8:01.95, 2. Cedar Falls (Ben Roussell, Connor Martin, Charlie Wiering, Gavin Denholm), 8:02.55. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Aidan Jacobsen, Quinn Abbott, Jesus Marungo-Murillo, Christian Janis), 58.75, 2. Cedar Falls (Morgan Henderickson, Jaxon Schreiber, Rece Thola, Tyler Kenaga), 59.06. 100: 1. Ben Frazier, Waterloo West, 11:03. 2. Deyon Moore, Dubuque Senior, 11.24. Distance Medley: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Sam Showers, Moustafa Tiea), 3:34.29, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jordan Townsend, Connor Martin), 3:34.52. 400: 1. Carter Meyers, IC Liberty, 51.38, 2. Tanner Jacobson, Cedar Falls, 51.87. 4x200: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Aiden Jacobsen, Izaiah Loveless), 1:26.91, 2. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Ben Roussell, Cade Courbat, Derek Woods), 1:29.63. 110H: 1. Tyler Kenaga, Cedar Falls, 15.06, 2. Jesus Marungo-Murillo, IC West, 15.23. 800: 1. Moustafa Tiea, IC West, 1:57.36, 2. Brenna Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:59.08. 200: 1. Izaiah Loveless, IC West, 21.53, 2. Kyle Elliott, 22.54. 400H: 1. Aidan Jacobsen, IC West, 52.46, 2. Morgan Hendrickson, Cedar Falls, 55.45. 200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 4:20.72, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:22.24. 4x100: 1. Iowa City West (Todd Rent, Izaiah Loveless, Daniel Robinson, Christian Janis), 42.14, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jacob Kieler, William Remmert), 42.89. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Derek Woods, Ben Roussell, Jordan Townsend), 3:19.94, 2. Iowa City West (Carson Teghanemt, Mason Van Waning, Sam Showers, Aidan Jacobsen), 3:27.54. High Jump: 1. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls, 6-06, 2. Da’Shon, IC Liberty, 6-04. Long Jump: 1. Torian Doss, Waterloo West, 21-01.50, 2. Kylin Crittenden, IC West, 20-05.75. Discus: 1. Ajai Russell, Clinton, 161-00.50, 2. Colin Whitters, IC West, 155-11. Shot Put: 1. Cohen Pfohl, Dubuque Senior, 56-05.75, 2. Kael Martin, Cedar Falls, 51-01.25.

