DUBUQUE — For Waterloo East track standout Nyla Norman, qualifying for state is as easy as one, two, four.
The 100, 200 and 400 meter dash that is.
The senior advanced to the Iowa Girls’ Class 4A state track and field meet in all three events during the Trojans qualifying meet in Dubuque, Thursday. Norman won the 200 meter dash with a blazing time of 25.47 seconds and took second in each of the 100 and 400.
When the Trojans first hit the track this spring, Norman’s season appeared to be in jeopardy.
“The first day of practice I got hurt,” Norman said. “So, I did not how the rest of my season was going to look. But, I persevered and I am doing what I want to do right now.”
“I got really nervous. Senior year—you want to do good. Run as much as you can. So, I got a little worried. I have sticking with my rehab and I have been good.”
Norman injured her left hamstring which forced her to sit out the entirety of the indoor season and the first few meets of the outdoor schedule. But, according to the senior, she hit the ground running when she got the chance to get back on the cinder and clay.
Norman managed to set herself up with the second, third and third fastest seed times in her three events. Norman described a mixture of emotions heading into qualifying on Thursday.
“I was nervous because I know that I have not competed as much as these other girls,” Norman said. “But, I was also confident because I trust my training and what my coaches have been having me do. I was ready.”
Norman’s mixture of emotions contrasted with Waterloo East head coach William Muhammad’s confidence.
“Nyla Norman is a special athlete,” Muhammad said. “We were struggling with what to put her in because we knew whatever race we put her in—whether it be individual, open or relay—that we had a great shot at qualifying in that event.”
“We told her relax, have fun. It is her senior year. Go out with a bang.”
Norman turned her second fastest seed time in the 100 and third fastest seed in the 400 into second places finishes in the 100 and 400 meter dashes before running the 200.
Heading into the 200 meter dash, Norman wanted a first place finish “bad.”
“I got to run against a girl from the 100 again,” Norman said. “I just game out, I knew I wanted it. So, I knew had to go get it.”
With a state appearance in 2022 under belt, Norman said she is ready for the challenge of Drake Stadium and the Blue Oval.
“Knowing the energy that is down there, getting to perform in front of the big crowd,” Norman said. “I am not as nervous going into that.”