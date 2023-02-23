WATERLOO — The smile seemed out of place.

But, as Waterloo East senior Kadence Hyde stepped up in the tenth frame of the Class 2A State individual bowling title, a smile played across her face.

Although her opponent—Central DeWitt’s Jena Edwards—had drilled three consecutive strikes to finish off her round with a score of 204, everything had gone to plan. Hyde was in control.

“Going into the tenth frame, I smiled because I was like ‘Alright, this is exactly what I planned for,’” Hyde said. “Come into the tenth frame with complete control over what was going to happen. So, I threw every shot like I knew I could.”

Hyde’s first throw cleared out all 10 pins. Her second throw the same.

Hyde had one throw left to cap off her round, but she knew it was over.

“Everything I had been working for finally happened,” Hyde said. “I wanted to finish out the game and take a deep breath after that and let the stress out.”

The senior drilled one final strike to nab the win 216-204 and claim the 2A individual title—Waterloo East’s fourth such title in as many years.

Hyde did her job: won the title and continued the Trojans’ dynasty. If only it had been done as easily as it was said.

East head coach Michael Weber said he saw the pressure of carrying the Trojans’ legacy affect Hyde’s play throughout the season.

“In the middle of the season, she struggled a little with her confidence,” Weber said. “I really stressed that with her coming into this. That she needed to mentally to be prepared for this because it is not something that you can walk in and think it is going to be easy.”

Hyde also admitted the effect the pressure had on her play during the season, but added that she was not going to let it have the same hold on her on Thursday.

“I let it get in my head a few times,” Hyde said. “But, coming in here today, I had this mindset ‘I am going to win and I am going to take every step I can to win.’ I just did it.”

Last season, Hyde, who described her own play at the 2022 state tournament as poor, said she paid attention to then-East senior Malorie Cary. Cary won the 2022 title and what stood out to Hyde was just how focused Cary was during the state tournament.

“I saw how focused [Malorie] was,” Hyde said. “I saw what it takes to be focused and what I needed to do. I knew in my world what focus meant which was talking and messing around with my coach. So, that is what I did.”

Hyde remained locked in throughout qualifying and earned the top score—680—of the entire girls’ field.

Hyde remained locked in during her first round match when she dispatched Decorah’s Rebecca Bruening, 247-182, and she stayed focused when she drew a matchup with Keokuk’s Rachel Moore.

Moore entered the semifinal round off a 277-237 win over Brianna Musgrave, but the fact that her opponent scored the most of any bowler in the semifinals did not trouble Hyde.

“She is a really good bowler,” Hyde said. “But, I know I am as well and I know I can beat her if I work really hard at it…We were going neck to neck for five frames. Every ball counts. Every ball matters.”

Hyde separated from Moore with four strikes in the final five frames to win 257-225 and advance to the state title match.

To make Hyde’s state title run more impressive, she managed her strong day at Maple Lanes in Waterloo despite being in a car accident less than two weeks ago.

At the time of the accident, one of the first things she thought of was bowling.

“Pretty much as soon as my body started hurting, I was like, ‘This is not going to be fun. I am going to be in so much pain,’” Hyde said. “And, I, indeed, was in so much pain…I pretended it was not there. Focused on every shot…This is what is more important right now.”

In spite of the accident and the pressures brought on by state and carrying on the Trojans’ dynasty, Weber credited Hyde as the least anxious of his state title winners.

Hyde said her calmness came from a determination to win.

“I came in here and I was calm because I knew every shot I threw I was in control,” Hyde said. “Every game, I was like we are starting over. We are starting fresh and every ball is a new ball.”

As for the dynasty, Weber described it as the product of each bowlers’ passion for the sport more than any coaching he may have done.

“It is just the kids doing what they love doing,” Weber said. “I am just there to help them, guide them along the way…Kadence bowled outstanding today…It was fun watching her compete.”

Huntley falls in quarterfinals: Waterloo East Trojan and Dunkerton freshman Alex Huntley entered the season with one goal—bowl a 300.

12 strikes. A perfect game.

Huntley managed the unreal feat last week during the Trojans Class 2A qualifying tournament last week to earn a spot in the state tournament, Thursday, before falling in the quarterfinals.

“I wanted to come in and shoot 300,” Huntley said. “That has been my objective this whole year. I really wanted to win state—I fell short, but I will be back next year.”