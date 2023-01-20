High School Girls' Basketball: Mason City beats Waterloo East, wins fifth straight

WATERLOO — The Mason City girls’ basketball team just needed a little confidence.

At 2-5 after the first month of the season, the Riverhawks got that much-needed confidence during a scrimmage against Waterloo West on Dec. 30.

“Waterloo West had drilled us (71-26) early in the season,” Klaahsen said. “We really challenged ourselves. Let’s see what we can do in a scrimmage situation…it was kind of a ‘hey, we battled much better.’…It showed us that we can compete with the best teams.”

Mason City showed its newfound confidence with a 79-47 win—the Riverhawks’ fifth consecutive victory—over Waterloo East on Friday.

The Riverhawks took control of the game right from the opening tip. Mason City jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Reggi Spotts, Machaela Trask and Zaria Falls powered the Riverhawks’ offense.

Klaahsen said the Riverhawks wanted to take the Trojans’ home crowd out of the game early.

“We wanted to start right away with pressure and force the issue with them,” Klaahsen said. “We got some easy baskets off our steals…That got us going right away. We have tried to amp up our full court pressure.”

After Siyanna Cody managed to score East’s first bucket on a driving layup, the Trojans threw an impressive counter punch in the final four minutes of the first.

Despite missing major contributors Jaelah Stanford and Miah Norman, the Trojans outscored the Riverhawks 9-4, including a three-pointer from Ruthie Hulton, to cut the Mason City lead to 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.

According to East head coach William Muhammad, the Trojans managed the late first quarter run because they found their rhythm offensively.

“We knew we were coming out shorthanded,” Muhammad said. “Once our girls relaxed and got over that emotion…we were able to start doing some things that we worked on. I liked that a lot that they fought. They did not give up on each other.”

Spotts and Kelsey McDonough insured the Riverhawks got out to a strong start in the second quarter hitting a trio of three-pointers on the first three Mason City possessions.

The Riverhawks kept their scoring hot streak going as three different players managed to score eight points in the quarter as Mason City scored 30 as a team.

East also improved on its first quarter performance with 13 points as a team, five of which came from senior Nyla Norman.

Leading 48-22 at halftime, Klaahsen said the focus in the second half was working on improving themselves.

“The focus is always—when you are ahead—start over,” Klaahsen said. “It is 0-0 and work on us. Work on not giving up anything easy…It is hard sometimes for kids to focus when you have a big lead like that. If you are focusing on trying to get better, then it should be easy no matter what the score is.”

Mason City outscored the Trojans 31-25 in the second half and cruised to its seventh win on the season.

A trio of Riverhawks reached double figures in the contest. Trask led all scorers with 18 points. Spotts added 17 points to go along with a nine assist performance. McDonough rounded out the trio with 14 points on a 4-of-8 shooting night from the perimeter.

Two Trojans scored in double figures as well as Norman led with 11 points and Cody scored 10.

With the goal to win the first Iowa Alliance North division title, Klaashen said the Riverhawks hope to use the momentum gained in Waterloo on Friday to stay in the win column.

“We are just trying to set our standard a little bit higher,” Klaahsen said. “We feel like we are a team that can do some things in tournament play…Our intensity, our energy and our full court stuff has been better since break.”

Despite the loss and falling to 5-11 on the season, Muhammad was encouraged by the fight his team showed given the circumstances.

“I thought we competed well,” Muhammad said. “We played a lot of young kids tonight. Defensively, there were some things we will work on, but a lot of our issues will come with growth and experience and repetition of playing more games.”

Mason City 79, East 47 Mason City (7-5) – Reggi Spotts 6-14 2-2 17, Kelsey McDonough 4-9 2-2 14, Machaela Trask 8-12 2-2 18, Grace Berding 1-5 0-0 3, Jaelyn Falls 2-2 0-0 4, Zaria Falls 3-6 3-7 9, Isabelle Harty 0-1 3-4 3, Audra Mulholand 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Bergman 1-1 0-0 2, Aibgail Latham 1-2 0-0 3, Brogan Evans 0-1 2-2 2, Gracyn Braun 2-3 0-0 4, Maggie Berding 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Shipman 0-1 0-0 0, Shae Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-19 79. East (5-11) – Ruthie Hulton 2-8 0-1 7, Graysyn Downing 3-7 0-0 7, Nyla Norman 5-7 1-2 11, Ja’Miah Ceaser 1-8 1-4 3, Ja’Dajh Latiker 1-5 0-0 3, Siyanna Cody 4-10 1-2 10, Aaliyah Weekley 2-5 0-0 5, Joselin Zarco-Cruz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 3-9 47. MC;18;30;23;8 – 79 EAST;9;13;9;16 – 47 3-point goals – Mason City 9-25 (Spotts 3-6, McDonough 4-8, Trask 0-1, Berding 1-4, Za. Falls 0-2, Harty 0-1, Latham 1-2, Evans 0-1), East 5-13 (Hulton 1-4, Downing 2-4, Norman 0-1, Cody 1-2, Weekley 1-2). Fouled out – None.