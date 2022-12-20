High School Girls’ Basketball: East falls to Little Cyclones

WATERLOO — Waterloo East could not overcome a poor shooting night at the free throw line as Ames managed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Trojans, 50-46.

East head coach William Muhammad highlighted the Trojans 14 missed free throws and lack of ball security as the main factors in the loss, Tuesday night.

“We were way better than that,” Muhammad said. “Far too many turnovers and missed free throws. We are up double digits. We are supposed to put the game away and we just did not execute on our end.”

The Trojans started the game strong as East won the opening tip to Jaelah Stanford. Stanford raced down the court and got the bucket plus the foul. Stanford converted on the three-point play opportunity to put East ahead 3-0 less than 10 seconds into the game.

However, a pair of three-pointers from Ames sophomore Karsyn Pankonen helped the Little Cyclones built a 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

East got off to another strong start in the second quarter of action as Jaelah Stanford converted on another three-point play to spark a 7-2 run. The run gave the Trojans a 20-16 lead with four minutes to go until halftime.

A strong presence below the basket from Ames junior Abbey McGuire allowed the Cyclones to regain a 23-22 lead.

A Miah Norman free throw knotted the game at 23-23 and a deep three-pointer by Natalie Hill put the Trojans in front 26-23.

Anisa Percival went 1-for-2 at the free throw line in the final minute of the half to cut the Trojans lead to 26-24 at the halftime break.

Siyanna Cody started off the second half with a three-pointer on the Trojans’ first possession. Freshman guard Graysyn Downing followed up Cody’s triple with a steal and a tear drop layup to put East on top by seven just 1:16 into the second half.

By the time Ames scored its first points of the half, at the 5:20 mark of the quarter, East had built a 33-24 advantage.

Muhammad called the Trojans start to the half exciting.

“We talked about some stuff at halftime,” Muhammad said. “They came right out and executed it. We knew we were fitting to put them away. We had an opportunity.”

Ames battled back, outscoring East 12-7 over the final five minutes of the quarter to trim the Trojans lead back down to just four points heading into the fourth quarter.

Points came at a premium in the final eight minutes of action as the teams combined for just one field goal in the first five minutes of the fourth.

The Little Cyclones won the battle of free throws, out producing the Trojans 5-3 at the line, but a Siyanna Cody three-pointer with 2:20 remaining in regulation kept East in front, 46-43.

Percival won the game for Ames with a driving layup and 2-for-2 shooting in the final two minutes of the game to put the Little Cyclones ahead for good.

Pankonen added a trio of free throws to put the game out of reach at 50-46.

“At the end of the day, valuing the basketball each possession,” Muhammad said. “We did not do our part as good as we could have to put the game away when we had them down big.”

With two weeks off for the holiday season, Muhammad said his team is going to use that time to work on cleaning up the mistakes which cost them against Ames. He also added that the Trojans will “live at the free throw line” during their break.

“We are pretty conditioned,” Muhammad said. “We run hard. We are going to shoot free throws and we are going to work on situational stuff—possessions, end of the game, closing out, time of possession, spacing.”

Ames 50, East 46 AMES (2-6) – Karsyn Pankonen 6-7 5-8 20, Anisa Percival 2-6 5-6 9, Morgan Wahl 1-6 2-6 5, Abbey McGuire 4-9 0-0 8, Haley Prakashan 0-2 0-0 0, Natalya Deardoff 3-3 0-0 6, Jada Britten 1-2 0-5 2. Totals 17-35 13-25 50. EAST (3-6) – Ruthie Hulton 0-1 0-0 0, Miah Norman 0-0 1-4 1, Jaelah Stanford 2-7 4-4 8, Siyanna Cody 3-7 1-2 11, Nyla Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Hill 1-7 3-7 6, Graysyn Downing 4-9 1-2 11, Ja’Dajh Latiker 0-3 0-0 0, Tion Wise 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 14-28 46. AMES;14;10;12;14 – 50 EAST0;12;14;14;6 – 46 3-point goals – Ames 3-11 (Pankonen 3-4, Percival 0-2, Wahl 0-3, Prakashan 0-1, Britten 0-1), East 6-20 (Hulton 0-1, Cody 2-4, Caesar 1-3, Hill 1-5, Downing 2-5, Latiker 0-2). Fouled out – McGuire, Downing.