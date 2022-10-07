High School Football: Western Dubuque rolls past East

EPWORTH -- The offensive line isn’t overwhelming in size.

Western Dubuque’s five starters stand, on average, just 6 feet tall and weigh a shade under 220 pounds.

The way the Bobcats clear rushing lanes, one might expect that number to be a few inches taller and dozens of pounds heavier.

The big boys up front -- Steven Theisen, Jacob Klostermann, Jake Murphy, Samuel Christoffer and Garret Kluesner -- cleared the way for a 282-yard ground attack, and the Bobcats cruised to their fifth consecutive victory with a 55-22 blowout of Waterloo East at Buchman Field.

Grant Glausser ran for 84 yards and three touchdowns in just more than a quarter of work before giving way to his capable reserves, and the Bobcats (5-2, 3-0 Class 4A District 2) amassed 206 rushing yards by halftime and led, 48-0 at the break.

Kaleb Reed added 119 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts, and Carson Burger rushed for 35 yards and a score as the Bobcats tuned up for next week’s critical district showdown at No. 3-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (7-0, 3-0).

Glausser scored on runs of 3, 16 and 5 yards and took a seat after his third score gave Western Dubuque a 34-0 lead just 2 minutes into the second quarter.

Reed -- who had three touches for 49 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening period -- weaved his way through the Waterloo East defense and broke it for a 56-yard score.

Theisen, the left tackle, delivered a block along the sideline way downfield to help spring Reed the rest of the way.

Reed added a 1-yard TD late in the third quarter.

Ryan Digmann blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone early in the first quarter for Western Dubuque. Burger added a 27-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

Hunter Quagliano recorded a sack and Brock Carpenter and Brandon Decker intercepted passes for the WD defense. Carpenter and Carson Anglin broke up passes.

Derek Hoerner had 1.5 tackles for loss. Digmann, Burger and Bradyn Delaney also recorded tackles behind the line of scrimmage for WD.

Shakur Wright ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and William Clark III added 109 yards and a score for Waterloo East (0-7, 0-3). Wright scored on runs of 39 and 24 yards and Clark broke loose for a 40-yard TD --- all in the second half.