WATERLOO – Davarrion Clark rushed for three touchdowns as Waterloo East rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to beat Des Moines North, 28-20, Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak and provided second-year head coach DeCarlos Anderson his first victory with the Trojans.

The Polar Bears lead 14-0 early in the first quarter, but Davarrion Clark raced 74 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Clark tied the game at 14-all with his second rushing touchdown of the game, a three-yard carry.

North led 20-14 at halftime, but Landon Sewell hit Ahdan Muhammad for a 11-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that put East ahead for good, 21-20, when Adrian Alejo-Rubio nailed the extra point.

Clark scored his third touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run.

East will host 2-0 Charles City next Friday in its next action.