High School Football Preview Capsule: Fort Dodge (0-2) at Waterloo East (0-2)

- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo
- Last Meeting: Fort Dodge beat East 36-6 last year.
- What to watch: Both the Trojans and the Dodgers are looking to get their first win of the season. East will have to overcome a versatile rushing and passing game from Fort Dodge, with senior quarterback Connor Carver throwing for 444 yards so far, and running for 271 yards. In their most recent games, the Trojans lost to Marshalltown 31-6, while the Dodgers lost 36-32 against Ames. ... Landen Sewell leads East with 283 passing yards, but the Trojans need to get their ground game going, a part of the offense that hasn’t found traction yet in this young season. One thing that has shined for East is the Trojans have forced six turnovers in two games. Sewell has recovered two fumbles, and Jameel Montgomery has a pair of interceptions.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULE