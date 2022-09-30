High School Football: Mason City runs past East

WATERLOO – Mason City surged to a 21-0 halftime lead before pulling away from Waterloo East for a 52-14 win Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Riverhawks racked up more than 350 yards rushing and 156 passing yards.

East’s Vari Clark rushed eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown. He had a long rush of 60 yards. Billy Clark rushed for 64 yards a touchdown for the Trojans, additionally.

Jakhi Parker had three catches for 24 yards, and Ahdan Muhammad had two for 18 for East.

Parker and Atarion Spates each had interceptions for the Trojans.

Mason City improved to 4-2 overall, while East dropped to 0-6.