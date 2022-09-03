High School football: Marshalltown runs past Waterloo East

MARSHALLTOWN -- Marshalltown used a steady attack to top Waterloo East, 31-6, Friday.

The Bobcats (1-1) took the lead on the first drive of the game with a touchdown pass from Dalen Huston to Nick Rebik from 10 yards out to open the scoring. After taking the 7-0 lead the Bobcats never trailed, and head coach Adam Goodvin hailed it as a solid team effort.

“It was a total team effort, it took everybody playing football on both sides of the ball,” Goodvin said. “When you’ve got the effort the way that they had tonight with the toughness and how hard they hit and moved around and communicated, that gives you a really good chance to win football games.”

The Bobcats’ next drive ended with a fourth-down failure, but they got the ball back soon enough thanks to Ace Holmes recovering a fumble, the first of two turnovers forced by Holmes. One quarter through and the Bobcats held a 7-0 lead but it could have been more, as Huston fumbled away the ball inside the Trojans’ 10 yard line.

Early in the second quarter the lead doubled with Huston finding Jackson Bowie from 11 yards out. Huston threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns, tossing one interception as well.

A Waterloo East drive into Marshalltown territory was stopped on fourth down, but on the next Marshalltown drive Johan Gomez’s punt was blocked, setting the Trojans up with excellent field position. Two plays later the Trojans scored on a Shakur Wright 3-yard run cutting the lead to 14-6.

Rebik set up the Bobcats well for an immediate response with a 55-yard kick return down to the Trojan 26. Huston scored a few plays later, and thanks to a Treshaun Brooks interception the Bobcats held a 21-6 lead at the halftime break.

Goodvin said the Bobcats left points on the field on offense but were picked up at times by strong play from the defense.

“I felt like we left some points on the board that maybe we should have gotten,” Goodvin said. “We kinda got some help defensively as well. It was a bend but don’t break type of football game, they got behind us a couple times – they have some athletic kids, credit to them.”

With the Trojans in scoring position midway through the third quarter, Seth Smith forced a fumble, recovered it himself and ran to the Waterloo East 48 to take pressure off of Marshalltown’s defense.

East managed just 149 yards. Landen Sewell threw for 138 yards but was picked off three times and the Trojans also lost a pair of fumbles.