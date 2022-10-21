High School Football: Marion races past Waterloo East

MARION – Marion started fast and kept at it Friday as the Wolves downed Waterloo East, 42-13.
Marion’s Coda Johnson returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to the Trojans’ 20. Three plays later Kai Glade punched it in from a yard out.
Marion did not slow down as Alex Mota hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass and broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run. Marion led 28-0 at the half.
Mota added a third touchdown in the second half, finishing with 149 yards on the ground and 88 yards receiving.
East, which finished 0-9, got 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Billy Clark. Clark had a long run of 70 yards. Shakur Wright rushed it nine times for 37 yards, and Ahdan Muhammad had three catches for 34 yards.