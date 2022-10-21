 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | EAST

High School Football: Marion races past Waterloo East

  • 0
prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

MARION – Marion started fast and kept at it Friday as the Wolves downed Waterloo East, 42-13.

Marion’s Coda Johnson returned the opening kickoff 73 yards to the Trojans’ 20. Three plays later Kai Glade punched it in from a yard out.

Marion did not slow down as Alex Mota hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass and broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run. Marion led 28-0 at the half.

Mota added a third touchdown in the second half, finishing with 149 yards on the ground and 88 yards receiving.

East, which finished 0-9, got 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Billy Clark. Clark had a long run of 70 yards. Shakur Wright rushed it nine times for 37 yards, and Ahdan Muhammad had three catches for 34 yards.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News