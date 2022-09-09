High School Football: Fort Dodge rolls past East

WATERLOO – Fort Dodge was relentless from the opening whistle as the Dodgers rolled past Waterloo East Friday at Memorial Stadium, 50-6.

Javion Jondle’s 90-yard kickoff return at the opening of the game was the catalyst for a lights-out game for the Dodgers, who ended the night with seven touchdowns and three fumble recoveries in total.

“I think it’s just one of those things where it’s the game – it was the fight – they kept punching and you’ve got to punch back,” East coach DeCarlos Anderson said after. “It’s just one of those things where we’ve got to teach our kids to fight through adversity. We have adversity and we didn’t respond to it.”

After the quick opening score, Fort Dodge immediately followed it up with another touchdown on a fumble recovery and it was 15-0 less than two minutes into the game and East never recovered.

The second quarter saw the Dodgers run away with the game. After a snap went too high, resulting in a Fort Dodge safety, the Dodgers tacked on four more touchdowns before halftime to lead 44-6 at the break.

The Trojans weren’t without their good plays, with Landen Sewell putting them on the board with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jameel Montgomery for East's first-half score.

The Trojans had a glimpse of hope to open the third, but it was dashed immediately when when Jeremiah Clark’s 80-yard kick return was called back by a blindside penalty.

East will return to action against Des Moines North next Friday.

“We’ll just go back to work, look at the film, try to correct the things that we did wrong and try to get better next week,” Anderson said.