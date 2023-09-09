WATERLOO – Waterloo East scored the final 17 points, all in the fourth quarter as the Trojans connected on a last-minute field goal to beat Charles City, 39-36, Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The victory was East’s second straight following last week’s win over Des Moines North and marks the first time since 2019 that the Trojans have won back-to-back games (Newton and Charles City by the exact same 41-13 score).

East trailed 14-0 early after losing a pair of first-quarter fumbles, and 21-7 at halftime before beginning to mount its comeback in the second half but still trailed 36-22 after three quarters.

The Trojans scored on their final five possessions of the game with four of the five drives exceeding 50 yards.

East trailed 36-22 after three quarters, but a Sewell to Muhammad 32-yard score brought the Trojans to within 36-28. Then Clark scored on a two-yard run and East converted a two-point play to tie the game.

The game had a thrilling finish.

After stopping Charles City drive on downs, the Trojans took over on their own 28 with 56 seconds left in the game and the game tied at 36-all.

Landon Sewell hit a pair of long passes the second saw the Trojans reach the Comets’ two. And with 3.5 seconds left, Adrian Alejo-Rubio kicked a 19-yard field to start a massive East celebration.

Sewell completed 12 of 22 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns with all three touchdown passes finding the hands of Ahdan Muhammad.

Muhammad’s touchdowns covered 16, 18 and 32.

Muhammad finished the game with six catches for 139 yards with his long touchdown catch being 32 yards. Isaac Lomas had four catches for 81 yards.

Vari Clark rushed the ball 17 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, JuJu Moore had an interception and Darian Bates recovered a fumble.

East will look for its third win in a row next Friday at Fort Dodge.