HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High School Football: East falls to Des Moines North

prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

DES MOINES – Des Moines North pulled away from Waterloo East Friday for an 18-6 victory over the Trojans in Class 4A football action.

The game was tied at 6-all after one quarter, but the Polar Bears (3-1) scored twice in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Injuries forced the Trojans (0-4) to use three different quarterbacks.

Starter Landen Sewell completed 15 of 31 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Jameel Montgomery, East’s leading receiver, finished the game at quarterback connecting on 4 of 8 passes for 16 yards.

East plays at Waverly-Shell Rock Friday.

