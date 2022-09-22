 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAPSULE

High School Football Capsule: Waterloo East at. Waverly-Shell Rock

prep-logo-waterloo-east.jpg

East (0-4) at

Waverly-Shell Rock (4-0)

  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Waverly
  • Last meeting: Waverly-Shell Rock won 43-15.
  • What to watch: East has a monumental task ahead of them if they want to get their first win of the season on Friday. The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are perfect through four games and haven’t scored fewer than four touchdowns per game while rolling to the No. 3 ranking in Class 4A. The Go-Hawks won't pass much, but their ground game with McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom is second to no teams in 4A. WSR has rushed for 1,006 yards in four games, with Hagerty leading the stampede at 580 and eight touchdowns. On defense, Waverly-Shell Rock gave up 14 points in their opener with Waukon, but have given up only one touchdown in the last three games. The Go-Hawks are 3-1 against the Trojans, with East's last win coming in 2019.

- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Don Promnitz 

