High School Football Capsule: Waterloo East at Marion

Waterloo East (0-8)
at Marion (4-4)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Marion High School, Marion.
- Last meeting: Waterloo East won 20-14.
- What to watch: The 0-8 Trojans are hoping to get their first win of the season against the 4-4 Marion Wolves, having beaten them last year. However, history may not repeat itself as Marion is still vying for a winning season and has assets on offense that outdo East in overall performance. Kaleb Diers, Marion’s sophomore quarterback, is at 604 passing yards, ahead of East, while Alex Mota is 272 yards and five touchdowns ahead of rushing leader Davarrion Clark. Marion has also won its last two games against Mason City and Decorah – the latter being a team that topped the Trojans 45-6 last week. The Wolves also have a defensive advantage, giving up 117 points in their last five games to East’s 226.