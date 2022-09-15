High School Football Capsule: Waterloo East at Des Moines North

Waterloo East (0-3) at
Des Moines North (2-1)
- When: Friday, 7 p.m.
- Where: DSM North Grubb Stadium
- Last meeting: Waterloo East won for the second time in a row, 37-12, last season.
- What to watch: This is Des Moines North’s homecoming. East is looking for its first victory of the season and the Trojans have to avoid errors that have haunted them through their first three games. East will face a major test in Polar Bear running back Aron Gonkaryon who has rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns in three games as North has beaten Des Moines East (46-14) and Des Moines Hoover (30-6). The Polar Bears are coming off a 45-22 loss to Sioux City North. East quarterback Landen Sewell has passed for 402 yards, and Jameel Montgomery has 10 catches for 117 yards. Linebacker William Clark III has 19 tackles and has recovered two fumbles.
- Quoting coach DeCarlos Anderson:
On his team “We’ll just go back to work, look at the film, try to correct the things that we did wrong and try to get better next week,” Anderson said following their game with Fort Dodge.
Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Don Promnitz