High School Football Capsule: Waterloo East (0-6) at Western Dubuque (4-2)

Waterloo East sophomore Davarrion Clark runs the ball for yardage against Fort Dodge on Friday at Waterloo.

Waterloo East (0-6) at

Western Dubuque (4-2)

  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Epworth
  • Last Meeting: Western Dubuque won 55-21 in 2021.
  • What to watch: East High is looking for its first win of the season as they go up against Western Dubuque. It won’t be an easy task for the Trojans. The Wildcats are coming off four straight wins as freshman quarterback Brett Harris continues to lead the offense with 715 passing yards, while running Glenn Glausser continues to steamroll through defenses with 968 yards and 12 touchdowns. Meanwhile, East continues to try to get its offense off the ground and shore up its defense. The Trojans have given 50 or more points in three out of their last four games. Davarrion Clark continues to be their top rusher at 240 yards.
