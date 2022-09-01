 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football Capsule: Waterloo East (0-1) at Marshalltown (0-1)

  • When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Marshalltown H.S.
  • Last meeting: Marshalltown won 33-14 in 2021. 
  • What to watch: in a 33-17 loss to Ames last week, the Bobcats' offense centered around quarterback Dalen Huston. The junior completed 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. Huston also rushed for 53 yards and another score. The Trojans hope to get their run game going. East was limited to six rushing yards last week in a 21-14 loss to West. Quarterback Landen Sewell threw for 135 yards and a score, completing passes to six different receivers. Jameel Montgomery had three catches for 15 yards. William Clark III led East with 7 1/2 tackles. 
  • Quoting East coach DeCarlos Anderson:

On his team's approach to week two, “We’re just going to work hard and keep doing what we’re doing. We’re not going to do anything different.”

-- Compiled by Courier Staff

