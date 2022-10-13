High School Football Capsule: Decorah at Waterloo East

Decorah (2-5) at
Waterloo East (0-7)
- When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo.
- Last meeting: Decorah won its fourth straight game over East 37-0.
- What to watch: The Trojans are looking for their first win in week seven as they go up against the Decorah Vikings. Over the last four games with East, Decorah has went 4-0 while outscoring East, 144-15. The Vikings currently sit at 2-5, with quarterback Brady Stille leading the offense. Stille has gone 46-of-95 with 616 yards, but has also proven himself to be their leading runner with 446 rushing yards this season. The Trojans gave given up 50 or more points in four of their last five games, most recently giving up 55 points in last Fridays’ game with Western Dubuque. Davarrion Clark remains East’s leading runner with 321 yards and one touchdown.