High School Boys’ Basketball: Montgomery, East hangs on for win over Mason City

WATERLOO — Jameel Montgomery is on a tear.

Averaging 19.4 points per game in the last five games, the senior forward played a crucial role in Waterloo East’s 4-1 record over the last two weeks.

Montgomery did his thing yet again with 19 points as the Trojans held on for a narrow 62-57 win over Mason City, Friday.

Trojans head coach Brent Carmichael did not stop short in his praise of the senior starter’s performance in recent weeks.

“Jameel is playing the best basketball that I have ever seen him play and I have had him for three years,” Carmichael said. “Jameel is a hard guard for anybody. He is long, he is quick, he can jump and, if his jump shot is on, he is one of those guys that I do not think anybody in the state can guard him…he is our everything guy.”

Montgomery opened the Trojans matchup against the Riverhawks exactly as one would expect of a player at the top of his game.

Trailing 4-2, Montgomery put home the first field goal of the night for the Trojans. He followed it up with a steal on the next defensive possession before finding Jamauryus Bradford-Gates for the go-ahead bucket.

Montgomery finished the first eight minutes of action with seven points as the Trojans led 14-12.

A quick glance at the stat sheet would suggest the senior had a quiet encore in the second quarter with only three points. However, that is far from the case.

With 4:32 remaining in the half, East senior forward Kewone Jones lobbed the ball to Montgomery who soared over the Mason City defense and slammed home the alley-oop.

A known part of his game, Montgomery said he relishes the chance to make that play and send the home crowd into a fever pitch.

“As soon as I go up, everybody is yelling and screaming,” Montgomery said. “Then when I make it, they are just cheering and clapping. It gives us energy.”

Jones added a pair of three-pointers as did DaJon Sharkey to give the Trojans a seven-point, 34-27 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Trojans’ offense came to a grinding halt with only 10 points in the third quarter.

According to Carmichael, a change in the Riverhawks approach on the defense end and a lack of rebound led to East’s dry spell.

“They went zone,” Carmichael said. “We have a really good shooting team…they were not shooting good tonight and we were not rebounding.”

Wanting to see his team make the necessary adjustments during the flow of play, Carmichael did not call a timeout to halt the Trojans’ struggles.

East’s poor shooting opened the door for Mason City to come back and take the lead as senior guard Davion Maxwell hit a step-back three-pointer to pull ahead 43-42 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Bradford-Gates managed to put East back in front with a pair of free throws before the end of the quarter.

Leading 44-43 to start the fourth quarter, the Trojans ceded the lead yet again midway through the fourth.

However, Montgomery scored seven points in the final quarter while Bradford-Gates went 5-of-6 at the line down the stretch to give East the narrow win.

“Things started to get close, [Mason City] started talking,” Montgomery said. “I just had to take it over from there…We planned on coming in here and handling business like normal. Then, the game got close. So, it felt really good to come back and finish them off.”

Montgomery concluded the night with 19 points to lead East while Bradford-Gates hit 11-of-12 free throw attempts to add 17. Jones rounded out the Trojans’ trio of double figure scorers with 14.

With the win, the Trojans improve to 8-7 on the season and 6-2 since the calendar turned. According to Carmichael, each win the Trojans can add in 2023 helps grow their confidence after a 2-5 start to the season.

“At this point in the season, it is great for us,” Carmichael said. “To be able to put together some back-to-back wins…It is great for our confidence…Our guys’ confidence is high right now. This win means a lot.”

East 62, Mason City 57 Mason City (5-7) – Ethen Roberts 4-8 0-0 9, Davion Maxwell 7-9 5-6 20, Kale Hobart 3-10 6-8 12, Jess Cornick 3-11 0-0 7, Micahel Goepel 1-1 0-0 2, David Willemsen 0-1 0-0 0, Kaden Tyler 2-3 0-0 4, Tate Millsap 0-0 0-0 0, Treyvon Stamps 1-5 0-0 3, Brayden Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 11-14 57. East (8-7) – Quentin Hart 0-3 2-2 2, Jameel Montgomery 8-12 3-6 19, Shakur Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Kewon Jones 5-11 2-4 14, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 3-11 11-12 17, Da’Jon Sharkey 3-4 0-0 9, DeJaun Rambus 0-2 1-2 1, Atarion Spates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 19-26 62. MC;12;15;16;14 – 57 EAST;14;20;10;18 – 62 3-point goals – Mason City 4-15 (Roberts 1-4, Maxwell 1-2, Hobary 0-1, Cornick 1-2, Willemsen 0-1, Tyler 0-1, Stamps 1-4), East 5-18 (Hart 0-3, Jones 2-6, Bradford-Gates 0-3, Sharkey 3-4, Rambus 0-2). Fouled out – Maxwell.