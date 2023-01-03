High School Boys’ Basketball: East hangs on for win over Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The final seconds did not play out the same as Waterloo East beat Cedar Falls 52-48 on the Tigers’ home court, Tuesday.

However, East head coach Brent Carmichael still described the end of the Trojans' win as déjà vu.

When the Trojans and Tigers last met on Dec. 1, Cedar Falls sophomore guard Anthony Galvin converted on a contested layup to send the game to overtime during which the Tigers pulled ahead and won 75-71.

With 34.1 seconds remaining in regulation, down 51-48 Cedar Falls forced a turnover and called a timeout to get a chance at tying the game.

While Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz drew up a play for his team, Carmichael used the 30 second stoppage to make sure this ending would be different.

“I just talked to them about not letting them get off a good three,” Carmichael said. “Do not let them get a good look. If we get the rebound, you have timeouts. We got seniors and they should know by now, but they need a little bit of a reminder.”

Carmichael’s reminder paid off as the Trojans forced a miss on the Tigers initial attempt and again on their second chance look from the corner—both attempts well contested by East.

Senior guard Quentin Hart came up with a defensive rebound after the second attempt, drew a foul and sealed the win at the free throw line as the Trojans toppled a “giant.”

Senior forward Kewone Jones, who led the Trojans with 24 points, said, in order to get the win, the Trojans had to dig deeper and play harder than they had during their last meeting with the Tigers.

“It meant a lot for us,” Jones said. “We have not beat these guys since we have been in high school. So, it felt good for our senior class.”

The finish served as a fitting conclusion for the rematch as both teams proved their ability throughout the contest.

East, powered by five points from Jones, opened the game on a 9-0 run which forced an early timeout from Cedar Falls with 4:01 to go in the first quarter.

Carmichael said the energy and unselfish play of his team is what allowed the Trojans to get out to such a significant lead to start the game.

“When our guys bring energy and share the ball, we are hard to beat,” Carmichael said. “Early, we shared the ball…If we can keep that going every game, we are going to be hard to beat.”

Out of the timeout, the Tigers found their rhythm offensively and responded with a 17-0 run to take the lead at the end of the first quarter.

Jamauryus Bradford-Gates ended the Trojans nearly five minute long scoreless streak with a field goal 56 seconds into the second quarter to reignite the Trojans offense.

Like they had in the first four minutes of action, East locked down the Cedar Falls offense, holding the Tigers to seven points in the quarter.

Their strong defensive effort, paired with eight points in the second quarter from Jones, allowed the Trojans to take a 26-24 lead by halftime.

Cedar Falls wrestled back the lead during the third quarter as Dallas Bear connected on a pair of three-point attempts and grew its lead to 43-41 with six minutes left in regulation.

East answered back with a 10-0 run to take a 51-43 lead and ultimately win the game.

In addition to Jones’ 24, Bradford-Gates scored 14 points, including six in the fourth quarter, while Jameel Montgomery added 11.

Bear ended the night with 15 points to lead the Tigers. Cade Courbat also scored in double figures for Cedar Falls as he added 12.

“(This was) a long time,” Carmichael said. “Whenever you can slay a giant—[Cedar Falls] is a great program. A win, for us, is a very big confidence builder. We have four home games coming up. This should springboard us.”

