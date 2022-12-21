High School Boys’ Basketball: Bradford-Gates’ 27 not enough for East in loss to Ames

WATERLOO — Waterloo East senior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates tried to will the Trojans to victory with 27 points, but Ames escaped Waterloo with a 65-59 win.

East head coach Brent Carmichael described the game as a rollercoaster of emotions for his team.

“We had a rollercoaster of emotions because you play real well and then you get that lull,” Carmichael said. “You fight back. Then, you end up short…We, as a team, played good most of the game.”

Bradford-Gates made his mark on the game early and often. With Ames leading 5-3, the senior propelled East into the lead with nine points over the final four minutes of the first quarter including drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Leading 12-8, the Trojans fought their way to a 26-22 lead at halftime. Bradford-Gates added six points including another triple in the second quarter to insure the Trojans would not lose their lead.

Following halftime, the Little Cyclones took control of the game with a 10-0 run. By the time the Trojans rediscovered their offense, Ames built a six-point, 32-26 advantage.

Carmichael credited the Trojans’ offensive struggles to a few calls which “changed the complexion” of the game and prevented his team from getting into a rhythm in the second half.

“The first couple turnovers we had,” Carmichael said. “One was on the jump that I felt like the guy hit our guys’ arm. We lose that one. Then we had a couple turnovers on our own that were unforced…[Ames] did not do anything different. I think those couple calls got us off track right away.”

Despite the changing complexion of the contest, East outscored the Little Cyclones by four over the final five minutes of the frame to draw within two points to start the fourth quarter.

In the final frame, Ames junior guard Jack Wynter took over the game with 11 points in the final eight minutes. Senior guard Lucas Lueth added eight points in the quarter to put the game out of reach.

The loss overshadowed a standout performance for Bradford-Gates who shot 11-of-17 from the field and 3-of-6 from the perimeter to lead the Trojans with 27 points.

Carmichael said it was good for the guard to get back into form after battling the flu for the previous 7-10 days.

Seniors Kewone Jones and Jameel Montgomery provided the secondary scoring for East with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Trojans enter the two-week holiday break with a 2-3 record in their last five games and a 3-4 record overall. According to Carmichael, time off is just what his team needs after a taxing few weeks.

“We have been fighting a team flu,” Carmichael said. “Everybody will come back healthy. We have a backup point guard that is going to be coming that is going to really help us a lot...These guys are mentally drained from school and being sick. So, I think it is coming at a good time.”

Ames 65, East 59 AMES (3-4) – Noah Seibert 2-4 0-0 6, Jamison Poe 2-7 5-8 9, Jack Wynter 7-17 7-8 23, Lucas Lueth 7-11 5-5 20, Frank Keller 3-7 1-2 7, Braydon Beelner 0-0 0-0 0, DeShawn Long 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 18-23 65. EAST (3-4) – Jameel Montgomery 4-6 3-5 11, Shakur Wright 0-1 0-0 0, DeJaun Rambus 1-1 0-0 3, Kewone Jones 4-11 4-8 13, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 11-17 2-6 27, Quentin Hart 2-6 0-0 5, Atarion Spates 0-0 0-0 0, Mekhi Sailor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 9-19 59. AMES;8;14;19;24 – 65 EAST;12;14;13;20 – 59 3-point goals – Ames 5-17 (Seibert 2-4, Poe 0-3, Wynter 2-6, Lueth 1-3, Long 0-1), East 6-13 (Rambus 1-1, Jones 1-3, Bradford-Gates 3-6, Hart 1-3). Fouled out – Montgomery.