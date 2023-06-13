WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools announced the selection of Mike Sailor as the new East High head boys' basketball coach.

Sailor, a 1997 graduate of East, will take over as the Trojans head coach pending board approval according to a Tuesday press release.

"Coaching has always been a passion of mine and I am excited about this new opportunity,” Sailor said, in the release.

Sailor participated in football, basketball and baseball while at East before attending Iowa Central Community College where he played football, lining up at wide receiver.

Sailor received All-Big Four (now known as All-Metro) honors in football following his senior season. He led the metro in receiving yards during the 1996 season, snaring 31 passes for 384 yards.

Prior to being named head coach, Sailor coached at Carver Middle School and in the AAU circuit as well as an assistant coach for the East High football team.

"We are excited about coach Sailor stepping into the role as the head boys basketball coach,” East High School athletic director Tim Moses said. “Having served as an assistant boys basketball coach for the Trojans for the past three seasons, Coach Sailor has developed positive relationships with our players both on and off the court.”

East's previous head coach, Brent Carmichael, vacated the position in the offseason after three seasons leading the program. Under Carmichael, the Trojans went 24-38 and advanced to the Class 4A Substate 5 second round in 2023, losing to eventual champion West Des Moines Valley.

Carmichael also oversaw the program's transition from the Mississippi Valley Conference to the Iowa Alliance Conference. The Trojans managed a 7-1 conference record in their first season in the new conference in the 2022-23 season.