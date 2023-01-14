High School Basketball: East girls, boys pick up wins over Marshalltown

WATERLOO – Waterloo East had good reason to celebrate after sweeping Marshalltown Friday night in Iowa Alliance Conference basketball action.

The Trojan girls won their contest 56-38, while the boys held on to win 62-55.

Marshalltown’s Sara Huffman and Anistyn Borsch powered the Bobcats in the first half as they lead after the first quarter and at the break, 22-20, against what appeared to be a lethargic East squad.

“It’s just one of those days – it was a long day and there was no school – and the girls were just sitting around, so we got a little shooting in this morning,” said girls’ head coach William Muhammad. “So I just thought we started out slow, Marshalltown took advantage of that, but we regrouped at halftime and I thought we came out and did what we were supposed to do.”

In the second half, the Trojans struck back with a vengeance over the Bobcats. Ja’Dajh Latiker started the third quarter with a go-ahead three pointer while East put up a lights-out defense that held Marshalltown scoreless the entire third quarter as the Trojans surged to a nine-point lead and never looked back.

The Trojans finished the job with 25 points in the fourth quarter, including two more three-pointers from Latiker and one from freshman Graysyn Downing.

Jaelah Stanford led East on scoring with 13 points, Downing finished with 11.

Marshalltown's Sara Huffman and Anistyn Borsch each scored 13 to lead the Bobcats.

In the boys' game, Marshalltown lead after one quarter, 14-13, but East found its game in the second as it lead 29-23 at half.

Drake Kapayou led Marshalltown on the board with 18 points, but he was matched by Jameel Montgomery for East.

The game remained tight throughout the second half, but in the end, the Trojans secured the victory to win their third game in four tries.

According to head coach Brent Carmichael, the team is bonding and as the season progresses, the Trojans are starting to harmonize in their play.

“I think we’ve gone through a lot of adversity in the first half of the season and I think we’re at a point right now where these guys are still trying to find some consistency with each other," Carmichael said. "And it’s shown the last three games that there is some consistency with what we’re doing.”

Montgomery added the team has been trying to improve in the second half of the 2022-23 season, with the people who watch them in the stands in mind.

“We started off strong versus [Cedar Falls], we really wanted to get them back… it really sparked us,” Montgomery said. “Then we came back, had a tough loss against [Iowa City] Liberty, Carmichael said we need to win our fans back and then we just went 2-0.”