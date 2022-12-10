 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: East boys get physical, dominate Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE -- Willie Williams isn't necessarily expecting his young squad to match the physical skill, size or strength of an opponent like Waterloo East.

The overall effort -- especially on the defensive end -- has to be better than it was this week in the eyes of the Fort Dodge boys basketball coach, though.

The Trojans overwhelmed the Dodgers with a 47-point first half and never looked back, posting a 79-43 Iowa Alliance Conference victory on Friday in the FDSH gym.

East (3-2 overall) was simply bigger, faster and better than the Dodgers (1-3) in every facet. The Trojans made 30 of their 47 shot attempts, a 64-percent clip. and hit all but six of their 27 two-point tries.

Six-foot-4 senior Jameel Montgomery had 16 points for the Trojans, as did versatile 6-3 big man Kewone Jones. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, like Jones, a returning player and East captain, added 15 in the win. 

In the girls' game, East fought point-for-point with the Dodgers before Fort Dodge held on in the end to win 50-48. 

The Trojans led after one quarter, 9-7, and were down by just four at half, 27-23, and only one after three quarters, 36-35.

Graysyn Downing led East with 12 points. Ja’Miah Ceaser and Siyanna Cody each had eight.

East 79. Fort Dodge 43

Boys

WATERLOO EAST -- Jameel Montgomery 6-8 2-2 16, Kewone Jones 7-10 0-0 16, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 6-10 2-4 15, Quentin Hart 2-4 2-3 6, Shakur Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Darian Bates 3-3 0-0 6, Cameron Roberts 1-3 4-5 6, Mekhi Sailor 1-2 0-0 3, Eric Yu 1-2 0-0 3, Bryce Borseth 1-2 0-0 3, Emmanual Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Atarion Spates 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 30-47 10-15 79.

FORT DODGE -- Javion Jondle 5-12 5-5 15, Kyron Wilson 1-2 2-5 4, Carter Woodruff 1-4 0-0 3, Cade Westerhoff 1-5 0-0 2, Ty Adams 0-6 2-2 2, Drake Warland 5-11 0-0 11, Royce Peterson 1-2 0-1 2, Tytrell Mosley 1-2 0-2 2, Talen Warland 1-1 0-0 2, Ryan Daniel 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 16-47 9-17 43.

East;26;21;24;8 -- 79

Fort Dodge;9;13;8;13  -- 43

 Three-point goals: East 9-20 (Jones 2-3, Montgomery 2-3, Bradford-Gates 1-4, Sailor 1-2, Yu 1-2, Borseth 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hart 0-2); Fort Dodge 2-11 (Woodruff 1-3, D. Warland 1-4, Westerhoff 0-2, Jondle 0-1, Mosley 0-1).  Total fouls: East 14, Fort Dodge 17. Fouled out: Westerhoff, Woodruff, Bates.

Girls

FORT DODGE -- Paytene Hiveley 8-21 7-11 23, Lainey Maehl 4-8 4-4 12, LJ Maehl 3-7 3-5 10, Meah McCaleb 1-4 1-2 3, Kenzie McIlrath 0-6 0-0 0, Ashlyn Wills 0-1 1-4 1, Morgan Bodholdt 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Pommer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-46 16-26 50.

WATERLOO EAST --JaáMiah Ceaser 1-5 6-11 8, Siyanna Cody 1-7 8-10 8, Jaelah Stanford 2-10 2-4 6, Miah Norman 2-5 1-7 5, Ruthie Hulton 0-3 4-4 4, Graysyn Downing 4-9 1-2 12, JaáDajih Latiker 1-5 0-0 3, Tionn Wise 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Hill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-46 22-38 48.

East;9;14;12;13 -- 48

Fort Dodge;7;20;9;14  -- 50

Three-point goals: Fort Dodge 2-12 (McCaleb 1-2, LJ Maehl 1-4, McIlrath 0-5, L. Maehl 0-1); East 4-19 (Downing 3-8, Latiker 1-3, Stanford 0-4, Cody 0-2, Hilton 0-2).  Total fouls: Fort Dodge 26, East 21. Fouled out: LJ Maehl, L. Maehl, Norman, Latiker.

