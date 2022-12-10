High School Basketball: East boys get physical, dominate Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE -- Willie Williams isn't necessarily expecting his young squad to match the physical skill, size or strength of an opponent like Waterloo East.

The overall effort -- especially on the defensive end -- has to be better than it was this week in the eyes of the Fort Dodge boys basketball coach, though.

The Trojans overwhelmed the Dodgers with a 47-point first half and never looked back, posting a 79-43 Iowa Alliance Conference victory on Friday in the FDSH gym.

East (3-2 overall) was simply bigger, faster and better than the Dodgers (1-3) in every facet. The Trojans made 30 of their 47 shot attempts, a 64-percent clip. and hit all but six of their 27 two-point tries.

Six-foot-4 senior Jameel Montgomery had 16 points for the Trojans, as did versatile 6-3 big man Kewone Jones. Jamauryus Bradford-Gates, like Jones, a returning player and East captain, added 15 in the win.

In the girls' game, East fought point-for-point with the Dodgers before Fort Dodge held on in the end to win 50-48.

The Trojans led after one quarter, 9-7, and were down by just four at half, 27-23, and only one after three quarters, 36-35.

Graysyn Downing led East with 12 points. Ja’Miah Ceaser and Siyanna Cody each had eight.