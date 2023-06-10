WATERLOO — The last time the Waterloo East baseball team reached the state tournament they did so under the direction of Larry Joens in 1998.

The state tournament berth capped off the 15-year head coaching tenure of Joens.

On the 25th anniversary of that team, East honored its late head coach, who died in 2017 of complications from cancer, with the First Larry Joens Tournament in Waterloo on Saturday.

Joens’ step son Paul Owen, who threw out the first pitch before the first game, said the tournament served as great way to honor the Trojans’ history and his step-father even though Joens always tried to avoid the spotlight.

“My dad loved baseball and he loved East High,” Owen said. “So, when he had the opportunity to take that job, it was the perfect combination…He put so much time and dedication to making sure the players had what they needed, make sure the field was in pristine condition all the time.”

“My dad would not have wanted…the recognition, the honor. With the football program, they tried to put him in the ring of honor. He always said no. It was not until they passed that they did that…I feel like the people that deserve the recognition and the honor do not want it…It is well deserved. Not for, necessarily, any greatness in coaching, but he definitely was a great leader.”

East high athletic director Dr. Tim Moses shared in Owen’s sentiments on the importance of remember the dedicated former coach and described it as a privilege to honor one of his former teachers.

“It is very important that we honor people that came before us,” Moses said. “I have always been a firm believer of a history-type mindset...In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you are from and know those that came before you.”

“Larry Joens is definitely one of those people that was very important in East High’s baseball history. The ability to honor him and his family and connect the past to the present so our players understand…so many people have sacrificed so much for them to be able to play.”

Joens graduated from East in 1962 where he achieved success on the football, basketball and baseball teams. He attended the University of Northern Iowa and competed as a member of the baseball team at UNI before working for Waterloo Schools for 40 years as a teacher and coach at Bunger Middle School, Irving Elementary, West Middle School and East.

Joens coached the East baseball team from 1984 to 1998.

As he thought back to his step-father’s coaching career, Owen cracked a smile as he remembered Joens’s first season as the head coach of East in 1984. It was Owen’s senior season with East.

“We had a lot of talent coming back,” Owen said. “So, it really exciting to be able to have my dad—to experience that with him was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“My dad had the opportunity for the first time and took it. It was really exciting…It was so awesome. Not just the one year, but then you get to experience it for the rest of your life and talk about it.”

The First Annual Larry Joens Tournament featured the East Trojans (9-9), Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (9-4) and North Fayette Valley TigerHawks (2-13) in a round robin format. East won the tournament with a 2-0 record.

The Trojans opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Dike-New Hartford in the first game of the round robin.

East jumped ahead in the bottom of the first with three runs on four hits including a double from Caleb Peters.

The Wolverines answered with a solo home run from Carson Costello in the top of the second. They then narrowed the gap to 3-2 on a fifth inning single from Gus Varney which scored Will Textor from second.

The Trojans sealed the win with two runs on a Gavin Peters single in the fifth.

Maddox Harn earned the win on the bump, throwing 3.1 innings with six strikeouts with only one earned run allowed. Ty Schellhorn received a save, throwing 3.2 innings with three strikeouts to one earned run and two hits allowed.

East finished the contest with six hits and no errors while the Wolverines managed five hits and no errors.

The Wolverines bounced back with a 3-2 win in the second contest over the TigerHawks. North Fayette Valley gave the Wolverines a run for their money however, tying the game with one run in the top of the seventh and forcing extra innings.

Costello played the hero with a RBI single to walk off the win in the bottom of the eighth.

In the third and final contest of the day, the Trojans managed to defeat the TigerHawks, 6-5, despite getting out-hit.

East trailed for three and a half innings before jumping ahead with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Trojans scored twice on wild pitches, once on an error and Caleb Peters drove in a run to put East ahead 4-1. East added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead.

North Fayette Valley rallied, pulling within one run in the top of the sixth and seventh, but fell just shy of the upset victory as Schellhorn earned his second save of the day.

East head coach Eric Jesse described the Trojans championship day as a ‘tale of two different games.’

“The first game: pitching and defense to some timely hits got it done,” Jesse said. “That is a really good Dike-New Hartford team...A fun game. We played really well that game.”

“The second game: a little bit different story. [We were] a little bit slow out of the gate…We did just enough. We have some things we can still clean up…When we can get the wins, we will take them.”

According to Jesse, Schellhorn showed just how dangerous he can be on the mound, Saturday.

“It was good to see him come in and battle,” Jesse said. “When he is locating his fastball, he is a really good pitcher.”

Linescores GAME 1 Waterloo East 5, Dike-New Hartford 2 DNH;010;010;0 - 2;5;0 East;300;020;X - 5;6;0 Cameron Decker, Lewis Textor (4) and Nick Reinicke. Maddox Harn, Ty Schellhorn (3) and Justin Thomas. WP - Harn. LP - Decker. SV - Schellhorn. 2B - East: Ca. Peters. DNH: Wi. Textor. HR - DNH: Costello. GAME 2 Dike-New Hartford 3, North Fayette Valley 2 (F/8) NFV;000;010;10 - 2;2;3 DNH;000;101;01 - 3;5;0 Will Textor, Lewis Textor (3), Nick Reinicke (5) and Nick Reinicke, Cole McCumber (5). Cael Reichter, Cole Fauser (7) and Tate Germann. WP - Reinicke. LP - Fauser. 2B - NFV: Germann. DNH: Reinicke, Wi. Textor. GAME 3 Waterloo East 6, North Fayette Valley 5 NFV;010;002;2 - 5;14;1 East;000;042;X - 6;8;3 Lincoln Aeschliman, Cole Fauser (6), Jaxon Lundgren (6) and Tate Germann. Keegan Aitchison, Ty Schellhorn (6) and Maddox Harn. WP - Aitchison. LP - Aeschliman. SV - Schellhorn. 2B - NFV: Ca. Reichter, Mabb, Germann. East: Harn.

