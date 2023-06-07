WATERLOO — Strike him out.

One thought occupied the mind of Waterloo East senior Gavin Peters’ as the third batter to face him strolled to home plate.

Strike him out.

The Trojans led Waterloo West 5-2 with no outs and one man on base when Peters took over on the mound for East starter Justin Thomas. According to East head coach Eric Jesse, he had no doubts about thrusting Peters into the spotlight in the final inning of the metro rivalry.

“I knew right away I was going to go to Gavin,” Jesse said. “I did not even tell him he was possibly throw. He is one of those guys…He is always ready.”

“He is another senior that has busted his butt the last four years for me. The fruits of his labor are kind of paying off now.”

Peters needed less than ten pitches to retire the first two batters he faced via strikeout. Facing a full count, Peters struck out his third and the final batter of the night.

Peters’s three strikeout performance proved no fluke. Instead, it came as a product of his mindset.

“I knew I had to go up there and mow them down,” Peters said. “I came here to win. That is what I am going to do. I am going to go and get the save every time.”

Peters not only capped a 5-2 win over the Wahawks, but also a dominant performance on the mound for the Trojans. Thomas pitched 6.0 innings, recording 11 strikeouts and surrendering no earned runs on three hits.

“Justin probably should have been out of that game with 80-some pitches,” Jesse said. “But, we had a rough inning.”

“He battled through weather, battled through some defensive mistakes. That is a guy that is willing to bust his butt no matter what. He does it all for the team…He is the ultimate competitor, ultimate teammate, ultimate leader.”

According to Thomas, the Trojans knew that they needed to be at the top of their game to get by an improved Wahawks squad.

“Coming into the game, I knew we had to play good,” Thomas said. “They are a better team than they were last year. We knew that coming into the game. We knew what we had to do to get it done and we did it.”

“To a lot of us, this is probably the most important game on the schedule. We all look forward to it every year. It is always fun. It just means a lot more to get this win.”

The Trojans got off to a fast start, scoring two runs in the top of the first as Maddox Harn scored on a bases-loaded walk and Brayden Peters drove in one run with a bases-loaded single.

East added one more run in the top of the second on a DeMaris Henderson double to take a 3-0 lead before a lightning delay paused the contest for around 50 minutes.

After the resumption of play, West found its rhythm on offense, scoring two runs and cutting the East lead to one in the bottom of the fourth. Parker Engstrom hit an RBI single to left field with the bases loaded thanks to three consecutive Trojans errors.

East responded with two runs in the top of the fifth on back-to-back-to-back hits from Henderson, Caleb Peters and Jonah Helmrichs.

The Trojans 5-2 lead held up for the remainder of the night.

Waterloo West head coach Tom Ulses noted the Wahawks simply failed to overcome a slow start and how West could have avoided it.

“Overall, the five runs that we gave up, two or three of those runs were probably unearned runs,” Ulses said. “Which come back to plays that we did not make that we had a chance to make. [We] got off to a slow start…We dug ourselves a hole.”

“We play again a conference doubleheader on Thursday. So, we have practice tomorrow night and we will go from there.”

West pitcher Thomas Gettman threw 6.0 innings, striking out seven batters to manage a strong outing in the loss.

Jesse similarly said he noticed aspect of the Trojans’ game which could be improved despite nabbing a victory.

“We have to clean up some of our defensive mistakes,” Jesse said. “That has kind of been a thorn in our side the last week or two. We have been winning games, but just somethings we can clean up defensively.”

“Our bats—we had double digit hits tonight. It was up and down the lineup too. It was not one guy and we were hitting the ball hard.”

He continued and highlighted the opportunity the Trojans possess after starting the season 8-6 and earning a win over their cross-town rival.

“It is a fun group right now,” Jesse said. “They are willing to listen. They are willing to work hard. This is my fourth year with these seniors…They have a special place in my heart. It is good that we have started off really well. Hopefully, we can keep it going the rest of the year.

“It is always going to be an intensive rivalry…Always a good springboard. Our season is not defined by this one game...But, it is definitely a confidence booster and a morale booster.”

Linescore Waterloo East 5, Waterloo West 2 East;210;020;0 - 5;10;4 West;000;200;0 - 2;3;3 Justin Thomas, Gavin Peters (7) and DeMaris Henderson. Thomas Gettman, Jake Jolley (7) and Tayvon Homolar. WP - Thomas. LP - Gettman. 2B - East: Harn, Henderson 2, Ca. Peters. West: Engstrom.