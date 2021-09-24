Go-Hawks erupt for 43-15 win over East

WATERLOO -- Friday night couldn't come fast enough for Waverly-Shell Rock's fifth-ranked Class 4A football team.
Irked by last week's 14-6 loss to Class 3A's fifth-ranked West Delaware, the Go-Hawks were eager to set things right when they traveled to Waterloo Memorial Stadium for a matchup against Waterloo East.
Mission accomplished.
Even without injured Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1) ran nine plays and scored five touchdowns in the game's first 9 minutes, 43 seconds on the way to a 43-15 District 4 win over the Trojans (1-4), who contributed to the blowout with a handful of early and costly mistakes.
"After last week ... it was disappointing," said Go-Hawks quarterback Grant Halverson. "We know we should have won that game, but we bounced back tonight in a big way. It seemed like every play we were scoring. The o-line played great, the downfield guys played great and we had some explosive plays."
Halverson hit five of six passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
"After last week when we struggled in the pass game, it felt good to come out here and complete some passes and score some touchdowns," he added.
W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard liked what he saw from his senior leader.
"I thought Grant made some great coaches," said Hubbard. "It's tough because he didn't get to play very many football plays, but I thought he made great decisions and I thought the line protected him well enough for him to get the ball downfield."
East got the Go-Hawks' attention early when Justin Thomas hit Martez Wiggley with a 52-yard bomb on a third-and-18 play, but a procedure penalty and a 19-yard loss on an errant shotgun snap soon put the Trojans in a third-and-30 and led to a punt.
McCrae Hagarty, W-SR's leading rusher at 114 yards per game, went nowhere on his first carry of the night. His next two went for 54- and 50-yard touchdowns.
Marshall Armstrong's interception set up an eight-yard TD pass from Grant Halverson to Layne McDonald to make it 22-0 with 5:24 remaining on the first-quarter clock. Halverson added a 20-yard scoring strike to Kaiser Luck and Jack Wilson ran for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 36-0 and set the running clock in motion with 2:17 still on the first-quarter clock.
Dylan Stockdale picked off a pass near the end of the opening period, and the Go-Hawks converted that into Austin Dewey's 29-yard sprint to the end zone for a 43-0 cushion one play into the second quarter.
East's first-half frustrations included seven penalties, two wild snaps, two interceptions and five punts. The Trojans' only two first downs of the half came on long passes to Wiggley. Kjuan Owens, East's bruising tailback, couldn't get past the line of scrimmage against W-SR's defense as he lost 17 yards on five first-half carries. The Trojans finished with minus-56 rushing yards.
"Those guys are really good," Halverson said of the Go-Hawk defense. "Zero points (in the first half). It was just insane to watch those guys dominate every play it seemed like."
Owens came back to make an impact in the second half when he caught 29- and 16-yard touchdown passes from Landen Sewell and East threw for 212 total yards, but the early onslaught was too much too overcome.
"That defensive line Waverly has is probably the best defensive line we've seen," said East coach Regis Baskerville. "They're fast and they're physical. They rushed four and they got to us with four. If you can stop (Owens), you're a good football team."
Although the game got out of hand early, Baskerville was proud of the way his Trojans kept battling.
"That was the goal after halftime was just continue to fight," he said. "Landen Sewell (quarterback) grew up out there. He was making the checks and the game slowed down for him. That was a positive."
However, it was Waverly-Shell Rock's night.
"We respected these guys," said the Go-Hawks' Halverson. "We knew they were good. But we were really hungry after that loss, so we came out and punched them in the mouth. Everybody wanted to come out and just demolish somebody."
"The kids just played hard," added Hubbard. "They had a great week of practice and obviously when you play at a great opponent like West Delaware, you learn a lot. You take a lot from that, and I felt like our kids were ready to play tonight. They were really hungry to get out and go again."