Go-Hawks erupt for 43-15 win over East

"Those guys are really good," Halverson said of the Go-Hawk defense. "Zero points (in the first half). It was just insane to watch those guys dominate every play it seemed like."

Owens came back to make an impact in the second half when he caught 29- and 16-yard touchdown passes from Landen Sewell and East threw for 212 total yards, but the early onslaught was too much too overcome.

"That defensive line Waverly has is probably the best defensive line we've seen," said East coach Regis Baskerville. "They're fast and they're physical. They rushed four and they got to us with four. If you can stop (Owens), you're a good football team."

Although the game got out of hand early, Baskerville was proud of the way his Trojans kept battling.

"That was the goal after halftime was just continue to fight," he said. "Landen Sewell (quarterback) grew up out there. He was making the checks and the game slowed down for him. That was a positive."

However, it was Waverly-Shell Rock's night.

"We respected these guys," said the Go-Hawks' Halverson. "We knew they were good. But we were really hungry after that loss, so we came out and punched them in the mouth. Everybody wanted to come out and just demolish somebody."