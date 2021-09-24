 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Go-Hawks erupt for 43-15 win over East
0 comments
alert featured
PREP FOOTBALL

Go-Hawks erupt for 43-15 win over East

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Friday night couldn't come fast enough for Waverly-Shell Rock's fifth-ranked Class 4A football team.

Irked by last week's 14-6 loss to Class 3A's fifth-ranked West Delaware, the Go-Hawks were eager to set things right when they traveled to Waterloo Memorial Stadium for a matchup against Waterloo East.

Mission accomplished.

Even without injured Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1) ran nine plays and scored five touchdowns in the game's first 9 minutes, 43 seconds on the way to a 43-15 District 4 win over the Trojans (1-4), who contributed to the blowout with a handful of early and costly mistakes.

"After last week ... it was disappointing," said Go-Hawks quarterback Grant Halverson. "We know we should have won that game, but we bounced back tonight in a big way. It seemed like every play we were scoring. The o-line played great, the downfield guys played great and we had some explosive plays."

Halverson hit five of six passes for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

"After last week when we struggled in the pass game, it felt good to come out here and complete some passes and score some touchdowns," he added.

W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard liked what he saw from his senior leader.

"I thought Grant made some great coaches," said Hubbard. "It's tough because he didn't get to play very many football plays, but I thought he made great decisions and I thought the line protected him well enough for him to get the ball downfield."

East got the Go-Hawks' attention early when Justin Thomas hit Martez Wiggley with a 52-yard bomb on a third-and-18 play, but a procedure penalty and a 19-yard loss on an errant shotgun snap soon put the Trojans in a third-and-30 and led to a punt.

McCrae Hagarty, W-SR's leading rusher at 114 yards per game, went nowhere on his first carry of the night. His next two went for 54- and 50-yard touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Marshall Armstrong's interception set up an eight-yard TD pass from Grant Halverson to Layne McDonald to make it 22-0 with 5:24 remaining on the first-quarter clock. Halverson added a 20-yard scoring strike to Kaiser Luck and Jack Wilson ran for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 36-0 and set the running clock in motion with 2:17 still on the first-quarter clock.

Dylan Stockdale picked off a pass near the end of the opening period, and the Go-Hawks converted that into Austin Dewey's 29-yard sprint to the end zone for a 43-0 cushion one play into the second quarter.

East's first-half frustrations included seven penalties, two wild snaps, two interceptions and five punts. The Trojans' only two first downs of the half came on long passes to Wiggley. Kjuan Owens, East's bruising tailback, couldn't get past the line of scrimmage against W-SR's defense as he lost 17 yards on five first-half carries. The Trojans finished with minus-56 rushing yards.

"Those guys are really good," Halverson said of the Go-Hawk defense. "Zero points (in the first half). It was just insane to watch those guys dominate every play it seemed like."

Owens came back to make an impact in the second half when he caught 29- and 16-yard touchdown passes from Landen Sewell and East threw for 212 total yards, but the early onslaught was too much too overcome.

"That defensive line Waverly has is probably the best defensive line we've seen," said East coach Regis Baskerville. "They're fast and they're physical. They rushed four and they got to us with four. If you can stop (Owens), you're a good football team."

Although the game got out of hand early, Baskerville was proud of the way his Trojans kept battling.

"That was the goal after halftime was just continue to fight," he said. "Landen Sewell (quarterback) grew up out there. He was making the checks and the game slowed down for him. That was a positive."

However, it was Waverly-Shell Rock's night.

"We respected these guys," said the Go-Hawks' Halverson. "We knew they were good. But we were really hungry after that loss, so we came out and punched them in the mouth. Everybody wanted to come out and just demolish somebody."

"The kids just played hard," added Hubbard. "They had a great week of practice and obviously when you play at a great opponent like West Delaware, you learn a lot. You take a lot from that, and I felt like our kids were ready to play tonight. They were really hungry to get out and go again."

WSR 43, East 15

Waverly-S.R.;36;7;0;0 -- 43

Waterloo East;0;0;7;8 --15

W-SR -- McCrae Hagarty 54 run (Simon Ott kick)

W-SR -- Hagarty 50 run (Ott kick)

W-SR -- Layne McDonald 8 pass from Grant Halverson (Jake Walker pass from Ott)

W-SR -- Kaiser Luck 20 pass from Halverson (Ott kick)

W-SR -- Jack Wilson 13 run (Ott kick)

W-SR -- Austin Dewey 29 run (Ott kick)

East -- Kjuan Owens 29 pass from Landen Sewell (Jameel Montgomery kick)

East -- Owens 16 pass from Sewell (Martez Wiggley pass from Sewell)

TEAM STATISTICS

;W-SR;East

First downs;8;10

Rushes-yards;26-170;15-(-56)

Passing yards;80;212

Comp-att-int;5-6-0;12-36-2

Return yards;97;0

Punts-avg.;1-24.0;7-26.9

Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-0

Penalties-yards;3-21;7-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK -- McCrae Hagarty 3-104, Ryan Folkerts 1-36, Austin Dewey 2-29, Simon Ott 1-18, Cayle DeBoer 8-17, Jack Wilson 1-13, Robert Poyner 2-0, Tyler Gayer 1-0, Benny Ramker 1-minus 5, Cole Marsh 1-minus 10, Grant Halverson 3-minus 25, Team 2-minus 3.

WATERLOO EAST -- Amarion Williams 1-6, Shakur Wright 3-2, Pharell Jackson 1-minus 2, Landen Sewell 2-minus 10, Justin Thomas 2-minus 16, Kjuan Owens 5-minus 17, Team 1-minus 19.

Passing

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK -- Halverson 5-6-0, 80 yards.

WATERLOO EAST -- Thomas 5-17-2, 83 yards, Sewell 7-19-0, 129 yards.

Receiving

WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK -- Kaiser Luck 2-32, Will Soesbe 1-31, Jack Wilson 1-9, Layne McDonald 1-8.

WATERLOO EAST -- Martez Wiggley 4-126, Owens 3-47, Williams 2-6, Jameel Montgomery 1-25, Ahdan Muhammad 1-8, Jackson 1-0.

EAST SOPHS 24, WAVERLY-SR SOPHS 14

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News